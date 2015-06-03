Speech and hearing impaired couple Otu and Nseobong break internet with adorable wedding photos

Congratulations are in order for adorable Nigerian couple who recently tied the knot in style in Eket, Akwa Ibom.

They say love is a universal language, newly-wed couple, Otu and Nseobong have proven just that after they celebrated their love in the presence of family and friends in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Interestingly, the couple are speech and hearing impaired but their disability only brought them closer as they walked down the aisle in their hometown on June 30. Photos from the special ceremony have been making waves on the internet with everyone congratulating the adorable couple.

The lovers are also prove that love is present at the core of every human and it once the heart is willing, every other thing falls in place.

While the bride looked just like an angel in her lovely wedding dress, the groom added vibrancy to the occasion in his green suit detailed with pink. Afterall, what is life without a bit of colour?

Peek their wedding photos below:

Deaf and dumb couple tie the knot in Akwa Ibom

Congratulations to the couple.

