President Buhari receives French President Macron in Aso Rock (video, photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari received French President Emmanuel Macron to the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, July 3.

NAIJ.com gathered that President Macron is on a 2-Day official visit to Nigeria.

Macron was welcomed by top government officials who stood by to shake hands with him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari receives French President Macron in Aso Rock. Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina

Ministers present include finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed.

READ ALSO: The Senate is not what it used to be - Senator Ndume raises allegation against Saraki, makes revelation

Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun was also present at the villa.

According to Femi Adesina, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Presidents Buhari and Macron witnessed the signing of the agreement for a letter of intent for the financing of the Urban Mobility Improvement Programme initiated by the Lagos state government at the Aso Villa.

Nigeria’s minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun and the CEO Agence Francaise de Developpement, Remy Rioux signing he agreement. Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina

The agreement was signed by Nigeria’s minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun and the CEO Agence Francaise de Developpement, Remy Rioux.

The two presidents also witnessed the signing of Letter of Intent to participate in the implementation of Nigeria's Blue Print Land degradation Neutrality Project by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state and General Manager of In Vivo, Rachel Kolbe.

Governor Amosun and Rachel Kolbe signing the Letter of Intent to participate in the implementation of Nigeria's Blue Print Land degradation Neutrality Project.Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Macron would also be visiting Lagos where he would be hosted at the Femi Kuti's African Shrine.

The French president is expected will be hosted by the Lagos state government at Femi Kuti’s African Shrine.

The state government had announced that for security purpose, a section of the Ikeja axis will not be accessible to Lagosians as movements will be restricted there.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng