Take note: These cities will experience hazy weather condition on Wednesday, July 4

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rains over the central states of the country on Wednesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 32 and 20 to 24 degrees celsius respectively.

It added that a few thunderstorms were expected over the high ground of central cities in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted rains over the southwest inland and coast with rain showers over southeast inland and coast in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms and rains over Oshogbo, Akure, Enugu, Ado-Ekiti and rain showers over the coastal cities later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 to 32 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy skies in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Kebbi and Yelwa axis.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over Maiduguri, Katsina, Kano and Dutse axis while other places remain cloudy with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees celsius respectively.

“Thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

