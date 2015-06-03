Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

Cyril Ramaphosa

Yasseen Mansour

Stephen Saad

Mohamed Mansour

Nicky Oppenheimer

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Matthew Ashimolowo

News

Ahead of 2019 general elections, 500 PDP members defect to APC in Lagos

by 03/07/2018 15:31:00

- 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

- The defectors are from the 57 councils in the state and they were led by former PDP chieftain, Mr Elijah Awodeyi

- APC said it was delighted to receive the new members and groups joining the party

No fewer than 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos on Tuesday, July 3, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new entrants to APC concluded their defection at an elaborate ceremony held at the APC secretariat in Ikeja .

READ ALSO: The Senate is not what it used to be - Senator Ndume raises allegation against Saraki, makes revelation

The defectors, from the 57 councils in the state, were led by former PDP chieftain, Mr Elijah Awodeyi.

They were received into their new party by the APC chairman in the state, Mr Tunde Balogun.

Balogun said that the APC was delighted to receive the new members and groups joining the party.

He said their coming meant they had decided to join the progressive train and stay with the party that stood for development.

“We are happy to receive these 500 people into our fold. We want to congratulate them for leaving darkness for light.

“These people have realised that APC is the party to be in view of the sterling performance of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in his first term in office.

“We are happy at their joining us once again and we want them to feel at home,” he said.

Awodeyi, while receiving the APC flag from Balogun, said they decided to dump the opposition for the APC because of the progress in the state.

He said that they were encouraged by the performance of the governor in the state.

“APC has done well in Lagos. Ambode has done well. We are joining APC because this is the party of progress,” Awodeyi said.

He promised that he and others would contribute their quota to take the party to greater heights.

NAN reports that different groups within the APC openly endorsed Ambode for second term at the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oshodi local government, Lagos state, Chief Remi Adiukwu on Tuesday,June 19, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with thousands of her followers ahead of 2019 general elections.

Adiukwu, a former commissioner in the state said that her defection was motivated by the sterling performance of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the foundation of the ruling party.

Nigerians share their thoughts exactly 1 year before elections - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
