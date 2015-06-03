Police dismiss alleged herdsmen’s blocking of Makurdi-Abuja road

- The report of an alleged blocking of the Makurdi -Abuja road by suspected herdsmen has been dismissed

- Nassarawa state police command said the report was untrue

- Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Samaila Usman urged commuters to disregard the report and go about their normal businesses

The police command in Nasarawa state has dismissed as untrue, the report of an alleged blocking of the Makurdi -Abuja road by suspected herdsmen and killing of people.

The public relations officer of the command, ASP Samaila Usman, made the denial in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia.

Usman said the denial was necessary to in order to dismiss the report which was being circulated on various social media platforms.

He said the report, which was calling on commuters traveling from Makurdi to Abuja to cancel their journey, did not however, mention the alleged location of the road block.

“We have been in touch with the Police Command in Benue and there is no report of such blockade on the road between Makurdi and Lafia, neither was there any road block from Lafia all the way to Abuja.

“The message being circulated is the handiwork of mischief makers bent on creating unnecessary tension and fear in the minds of people,” he said.

The spokesman urged commuters to disregard the report and go about their normal businesses as the police were doing their best to keep the roads free and safe.

He said the police would not relent in tracking down those behind the mischievous messages and bring them to justice.

Also, in a statement made available to NAIJ.com, the FCT commissioner of police reassured members of the public that the command has deployed proactive security measures to protect lives and property in the federal capital territory.

"He stated this on Tuesday during his visit to Galadimawa round-about for on the spot assessment of the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of some policemen during a fierce gun battle with some daredevil men of the underworld.

"While commiserating with families of the deceased policemen who paid the supreme price while serving their fatherland, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure law abiding FCT residents and the general public that the Command has set machineries in motion to arrest the fleeing assailants and bring them to justice.

"Meanwhile, the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department has since commenced discreet investigation to unmask the identities of the criminal elements behind the dastardly act," the statement read.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the police in Benue said they had intercepted 1,427 cartridges of 5.56 mm live ammunition along Makurdi -Lafia road.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Moses Yamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi that the ammunition were concealed in a Volkswagen salon bus with registration number: GBK 226 XA.

