Police dismiss alleged herdsmen’s blocking of Makurdi-Abuja road

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

News

Police dismiss alleged herdsmen’s blocking of Makurdi-Abuja road

by 03/07/2018 15:24:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The report of an alleged blocking of the Makurdi -Abuja road by suspected herdsmen has been dismissed

- Nassarawa state police command said the report was untrue

- Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Samaila Usman urged commuters to disregard the report and go about their normal businesses

The police command in Nasarawa state has dismissed as untrue, the report of an alleged blocking of the Makurdi -Abuja road by suspected herdsmen and killing of people.

The public relations officer of the command, ASP Samaila Usman, made the denial in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia.

Usman said the denial was necessary to in order to dismiss the report which was being circulated on various social media platforms.

READ ALSO: The Senate is not what it used to be - Senator Ndume raises allegation against Saraki, makes revelation

He said the report, which was calling on commuters traveling from Makurdi to Abuja to cancel their journey, did not however, mention the alleged location of the road block.

“We have been in touch with the Police Command in Benue and there is no report of such blockade on the road between Makurdi and Lafia, neither was there any road block from Lafia all the way to Abuja.

“The message being circulated is the handiwork of mischief makers bent on creating unnecessary tension and fear in the minds of people,” he said.

The spokesman urged commuters to disregard the report and go about their normal businesses as the police were doing their best to keep the roads free and safe.

He said the police would not relent in tracking down those behind the mischievous messages and bring them to justice.

Also, in a statement made available to NAIJ.com, the FCT commissioner of police reassured members of the public that the command has deployed proactive security measures to protect lives and property in the federal capital territory.

"He stated this on Tuesday during his visit to Galadimawa round-about for on the spot assessment of the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of some policemen during a fierce gun battle with some daredevil men of the underworld.

"While commiserating with families of the deceased policemen who paid the supreme price while serving their fatherland, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure law abiding FCT residents and the general public that the Command has set machineries in motion to arrest the fleeing assailants and bring them to justice.

"Meanwhile, the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department has since commenced discreet investigation to unmask the identities of the criminal elements behind the dastardly act," the statement read.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the police in Benue said they had intercepted 1,427 cartridges of 5.56 mm live ammunition along Makurdi -Lafia road.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Moses Yamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi that the ammunition were concealed in a Volkswagen salon bus with registration number: GBK 226 XA.

If any police officer misbehaves with you, call any of these numbers - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
