Brace for extreme cold!

ZIMBABWEANS should brace for an extreme cold spell as reports show temperatures will go as low as 3 Degrees Celsius especially in the southern region.

In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department (Met) urged residents to stay warm as the spell, expected to start last night, could last up to Sunday July 8.

Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Southern Areas of the Midlands (Zvishavane to Gweru), Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces will be most affected areas.

"The Meteorological Services Department wishes to advise the public that very cold, windy and cloudy conditions are expected over the country from Tuesday July 3 to 8, 2018. This is due to significant pressure rises off the south-east coast of South Africa that are expected to steer a cold and moist south-easterly airflow into Zimbabwe," read the statement.

"Although current weather conditions show that early morning and evening temperatures are cold countrywide up to 10 degrees, we expect these areas to become even colder, cloudy and windy from Tuesday onwards (with anticipated temperature ranging from three to five degrees in the mornings and evenings and highs of 13 to 19 degrees in the afternoon)."

Members of the public may expect light rain and drizzle by Sunday.

"Temperatures will gradually warm up to 21 degrees by next Sunday. For the northern region, we expect reduced chances of ground frost due to the windy and cloudy conditions during the week," read the same statement.

"We expect less cloud on Wednesday but by evening a marked shift should be noted as the cold breeze begins affecting Mashonaland East and Central provinces, Northern Areas of the Midlands and Harare Metropolitan provinces."

The Met department said people from the northern region should anticipate intermittent cloudy periods accompanied by freshening winds from Thursday morning until the end of the forecast period, with much cooler daytime temperatures.

"They should expect temperatures to range between 16 and 21 degrees. Light drizzle may occur in places."

The department said members of the public contact the acting director on (04) 778053 and Public Weather Services on (04) 778176 or monitor our daily weather forecasts for more information.

Online reports also show that neighbouring South Africa has been experiencing extremely low temperatures since Monday.

Meanwhile, medical doctors have warned that people in Zimbabwe should ensure they keep warm during the cold spell as they risked suffering from ailments like pneumonia, flu or respiratory ailments associated with such weather.