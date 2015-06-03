Couple stabs workmate to death

A COUPLE based in Matabeleland South Province has been arrested for allegedly stabbing their workmate to death in a dispute after a drinking spree.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred at Mathanda Mine in Filabusi area on Monday.

He said Asalia Sibanda (24) of Mberengwa and her boyfriend Tymon Hungwe (18) of Gokwe in the Midlands, who both work at the mine, attacked their workmate from Gokwe, whose name is being withheld as his next of kin have not been advised and he died while admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

"I can confirm that we received a report of a man who was stabbed at Mathanda Mine in Filabusi in the early hours of Monday and he later died at UBH around 3PM. The now deceased was drinking beer with Asalia Sibanda until the early hours of Monday.

"They left the bar and went to their residential area. Asalia had an argument with the now deceased over an undisclosed issue. Her boyfriend Tymon Hungwe intervened and one of them struck the now deceased with a brick on the head while the other stabbed him several times all over the body," said Insp Ndebele.