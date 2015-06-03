'Tourism prices must come down'

Latest News

Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

0out of 5

Girl with cerebral palsy, four, squeals with delight as she walks on her own in adorable video

0out of 5

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

0out of 5

33 neglected Shih Tzu dogs are discovered in sweltering Manhattan apartment

0out of 5

Twitter goes crazy for woman's posts revealing two strangers flirting on a plane

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
News

'Tourism prices must come down'

by 04/07/2018 03:17:00 0 comments 1 Views
TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Minister, Prisca Mupfumira, says the pricing of tourism products in Zimbabwe needs to be reviewed downwards to enhance competitiveness and increase volumes.

Cutting tourism pricing has to be buttressed by aggressive domestic tourism campaigns that include tailor-made packages for special groups such as school children and middle income earners such as civil servants, she said.

While the country boasts of a diverse natural and historical tourism heritage attraction sites across provinces, local destination pricing is seen as expensive when compared to regional benchmarks. Minister Mupfumira admits the pricing factor is a serious repellent to both domestic and international tourists.

"I agree with you, some of our products are not competitively priced, particularly, the hotels. But what we have done is that we have set up a committee to look into the pricing issues, not only for hotels but the national parks, they are expensive," said the minister in a recent interview.

"If you look at the Victoria Falls most of the people around there cannot afford to get into the falls, which is wrong. They have experienced that and we have made representation and suggestions. Even Cabinet agreed that we need to reduce our prices for national parks."

It costs between $100 and $200 to book a decent hotel in Zimbabwe while the price can double in major tourist resorts like the Victoria Falls. Zimbabwe, as a destination, becomes even more expensive given the South African rand's slump against the United States dollar. According to the Zimbabwe Tourism Council (ZTC), South Africa contributes 30 percent of tourists that come into Zimbabwe every year.

Minister Mupfumira commended the sprouting of lodges and smaller tourism players across the country, and hoped the trend will help trim prices through competition.

"I think the other way, which will force our hotels to reduce pricing is through the use of B'nB lodges so that they are competitively priced and these people will be forced to reduce prices. So, I am very happy with the sprouting of lodges throughout because their prices are much better than some of the established hotels," said the minister.

Although Zimbabwe has registered positive growth in international arrivals so far this year, she said there was a need to drive increased domestic tourism.

Minister Mupfumira said a vibrant domestic tourism campaign will require competitive pricing.

"We are looking at ways also of coming up with packages especially for civil servants where they can pay special rates over a period, special rates for the disabled and school children coming in groups. So, pricing is an issue, which we are addressing very aggressively," she said.

While acknowledging concerns of expensive pricing, hospitality service providers have blamed these on high cost structure in doing business. The players have said they are not amused by the 15 percent VAT levied from the sector as well as other costs related to importation of critical raw materials, which are not available locally.

Minister Mupfumira acknowledged the concerns but said increasing pricing was not the solution.

"I think the problem we have in Zimbabwe is that a lot of people don't try to be cost effective. When they see their profits going down, all they think is increasing the price and not looking at their cost structure," she said.

The minister said strong stakeholder collaboration was needed to reduce the cost structure in the tourism industry and achieve more competitiveness.

"For instance, we have Victoria Falls and Livingstone across the road and they are much cheaper than us. Why should they be much cheaper than us yet its same destination and we sell the same falls?" she said.

"There is something wrong and we have lost some businesses. Some people are going to sleep in Livingstone because they don't want to come because Victoria Falls is expensive and that's where they are spending their money. So, we are addressing such issues with Zimbabwe Council for Tourism to see how we can be competitive.

"Even in the region we need to be competitive. If you go to South Africa they are much cheaper than what we are. So, it's something we are working on. We are looking at these seriously as Government, and in particular as a ministry and as ZTA (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority).

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More