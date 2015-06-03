'Mnangagwa deserves the highest office'

President Mnangagwa is the only candidate who deserves to be voted into the highest office on July 30 as he has a practical vision for Zimbabwe.

Addressing a campaign rally to drum up support for Zanu-PF and its candidates in Raffingora on Saturday, the party's Women's League national secretary for environment and tourism Edith Kagoro said President Mnangagwa has contributed much towards Zimbabwe's socio-economic development in a short space of time.

She accused MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa of making false promises which will never become a reality. "During the said 100 days, President Mnangagwa changed a lot of things, including salaries of our civil servants and they are now earning better salaries," she said.

"Teachers are now imparting knowledge to our children as expected. "Previously, our teachers were working lackadaisically because of bitterness."

Kagoro said the new dispensation also brought in an improved health sector after the surprise visits by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at the hospitals, which instantly brought change in the caring of patients.

"Our relatives were dying in hospital due to negligence by some nurses, but after the President Mnangagwa's Government intervened, you all agree with me that we are witnessing great changes in this sector," she said.

Kagoro said President Mnangagwa has worked tirelessly in building up international relations after Zimbabwe was in isolation after the 2000 elections.

"Our President is going around the world creating good relations with other countries. Some investors are already in the country as I am speaking. Very soon you will all be employed," she said.

Meanwhile, Kagoro urged all the women in Zvimba North to be united in campaigning for the Zanu-PF National Assembly aspiring candidate Marion Chombo and the party's candidates in council elections. She also urged all the candidates who competed against Chombo in the party's primary elections to cooperate and ensure that the party wins resoundingly.