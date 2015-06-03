ANC gets maximum mileage out of ‘morally bankrupt’ DA

The ANC says it has learnt its lesson on cadre deployment, and now it wants to teach it to the DA.

Former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool, the ANC’s elections head in the province, made the offer on Tuesday after DA member Lennit Max was appointed special adviser to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Rasool said the DA’s announcement that former provincial legislature member Max had parted ways with the party was “morally bankrupt”.

He added: “What the DA is doing is almost akin to what [US President Donald] Trump has done. “The US has no ambassadors in more than a third of countries because he did not trust [former president Barack] Obama’s appointees. The politicisation of experience and expertise is [wrong] and that is a lesson we have learnt as the ANC. We are advising the DA against it.”

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said “Rasool is the last person we can take advice from”. He said Max “has parted ways with the DA”.