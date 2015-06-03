As scores of displaced Johannesburg residents await approval to move from their tents pitched in the Wembley stadium to newly prefabricated units they will now call home‚ a two-month-old baby girl has experienced the horror of having part of her cheek chewed off by a rat.

"She fell off the bed and while she was on the floor‚ she was eaten by rats. It really did hurt me‚" said the little girl's mother‚ who asked that she not be named.

"I took her to the doctor yesterday and they gave me medication‚" the woman told TimesLIVE as her baby lay sleeping on a bed‚ wrapped in an old‚ dirty blanket. The marks on her cheek are still clearly visible on her light skin. This woman is one of scores of people who were moved from the dilapidated Cape York and Fattis Mansions in downtown Johannesburg last year. She gave birth while still living at the stadium.

The first group of people arrived at the stadium in June‚ while the second arrived in July. Just a few metres away from them‚ the white prefabricated units‚ which each have running water‚ electricity‚ electricity points and a sink‚ are still vacant as the City of Johannesburg is still in the process of allocating them to residents.

"It's not okay to be here‚ especially for a child. People fight all the time‚ there is theft of things like IDs and birth certificates. It's cold‚" said the woman‚ who added that she relied on fire and paraffin to cook for her children.

The group say they have no idea when they will finally be allowed to move in. On Monday night‚ as the cold front swept across parts of the country‚ this woman and two of her other children were among those huddled in a large tent which houses over 30 people. Each of the families‚ which include women‚ men and children‚ has their allocated spot in the tent. Blankets hanging from ropes strung across the tent are used to divide living space.

Each family gets just a few metres of space‚ enough to fit a bed and a few of their belongings.