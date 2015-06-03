PVS scandal: DSS storms school in Ekiti, arrest 2 government officials as governorship election draws near

- Two staff of the education ministry in Ekiti state are reportedly arrested for collecting PVCs from teachers

It was ill-luck for two officials of the a government ministry who were allegedly caught by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from teachers.

This Day reports that the DSS officials acted on a tip off from the members of the public.

The operatives got to the school at 9am on Monday, July 3 and arrested the culprits.

The report, however, said the school Principal, Sunmonu Olaoye, was not available throughout the time the DSS operatives were in the school.

The report said the DSS arrested one Olagbemi, who is a secretary to the principal, and one Ogunrinde, a female office assistant to the principal.

Caleb Ikechukwu, the spokesperson of the police in the state, said he had not been informed of the arrest at the time of the incident.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, reiterated his call for a free and fair gubernatorial election in the state on July 14; stating that the people of the state would resist any attempt to rig the election.

He made the comment at the inauguration of the new judiciary complex in Ado-Ekiti, which was named after the state’s first chief judge and current Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Ademola Ajakaye.

It was also reported that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the July 14, election in Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, July 3, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

