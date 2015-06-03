I dare Obasanjo to meet me one-on-one to present facts of his stewardship to Nigeria - Soyinka

Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

Girl with cerebral palsy, four, squeals with delight as she walks on her own in adorable video

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

33 neglected Shih Tzu dogs are discovered in sweltering Manhattan apartment

Twitter goes crazy for woman's posts revealing two strangers flirting on a plane

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

I dare Obasanjo to meet me one-on-one to present facts of his stewardship to Nigeria - Soyinka

04/07/2018 01:53:00

- Wole Soyinka has described the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, as ‘objectively unfitted’ for restoring Nigeria's sanity

- The literary icon said beneath every bully, there is a scared product of insecurity and troubled conscience

- He also called for a one-on-one debate with Obasanjo on his eight years stewardship in Nigeria

Nigeria's Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, called for a one-on-one debate with a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Soyinka in his new book described the former president as ‘objectively unfitted’ for the role of restoring Nigeria on a path of sanity.

The literary icon said this in his interventions series; Interventions VIII, titled ‘Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?: Gani’s Unfinished Business’ which was officially released to the public by Bookcraft on Tuesday, July 3.

Soyinka said: "I know that deep inside, there is a soakaway pond of personal insecurity struggling to be drained. Beneath every bully, there is a scared product of insecurity and troubled conscience."

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole came late, we are leaving APC - Shehu Sani warns

"Now, fight your own demons as best as you can, and feel free to flagellate Buhari (President Muhammadu) with all the weapons in your armoury. I have only one demand: keep away from movements struggling to restore this nation to the path of sanity and even moderate rectitude. End your hijacking propensity," Soyinka said.

Punch reports that Soyinka while describing the Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state, which was built by Obasanjo as ‘Presidential Laundromat’, said the facility was built with proceeds of fraud.'

READ ALSO: After meeting President Buhari in Abuja, French President Emmanuel Macron visits Afrika Shrine in Lagos

He said: “That structure in Abeokuta remains a moral eyesore to those who were in a position to obtain even a glimmering of the proceedings that inflicted such a purulent carbuncle on the landscape of my state, Ogun.

However, even the grossest evil can be turned to some good. When we were school pupils, one of our illustrated reading texts was one entitled, ‘This is the house that Jack built.’ Today, and forevermore, generations will point to that thing which I have daubed the Presidential Laundromat and say: This is the house that Fraud built.’’

“I dare Obasanjo to meet me one-on-one on any podium to present the facts of that stewardship to the Nigerian people… Just how did you, in eight years, rise to the challenges of power generation for a population of a hundred and fifty million people, endowed with enormous energy resources…

“Eight years-repeat, eight years in office, and the elected estate manager of this vast territory could not even provide the modicum level of power to activate even a low-level cottage industrial culture. And such individual has the nerve to sermonise about rising to challenges," Soyinka added.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Obasanjo on Tuesday, July 3, secured a new appointment as a facilitator at the National Open University (NOUN).

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria's #1 new app

The former president inspected his office space at the Abeokuta Study Centre on Tuesday.

A statement by the institution’s director, media and publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, said the office allocation became necessary, following his appointment as a facilitator in January.

A facilitator is a part-time academic coordinator for students in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system which open universities operate.

What is working well and what needs improvement in Nigeria? On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

