Kwankwaso, Reformed APC reportedly break away from ruling party as nPDP continues talks

- Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso reportedly leaves APC with a faction of the party

- The group say they are tired of waiting as discussions between the nPDP faction and the APC continue

- The break-away group will be making some announcements soon in relation to the immediate future of its members

A former governor of Kano state and senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reportedly dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as talks continue between the party and members of the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) faction.

Kwankwaso reportedly left the party with the Reformed APC, a faction of the ruling party.

This Day quoted sources as confirming the development and adding that the senator and the faction took the action as they are no longer comfortable with the delay in the talks with the nPDP led by Alhaji Kawu Baraje.

The Reformed APC is said to have some members of the National Assembly.

“It appears Baraje and Senate President Bukola Saraki and their group are tied down by their endless discussion with APC.

“I don’t think many of us are comfortable with the slow pace of their political activities. So we have decided to move on.

“We have less than seven months to the general election and we cannot engage in an endless talk with APC.

“The new group, the Reformed APC being led by Kwankwaso and others, has decided to set up an interim committee with representatives from other parties like the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other smaller parties to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PDP,” one of the sources reportedly said.

He added that the interim committee of the political group would be announced before soon.

The report said when he was asked if the group led by Baraje had backed out of the alleged plot to form a coalition against the APC, the close source to Kwankwaso reportedly said: “I do not think so; we just noticed that they are too slow. And we do not have time on our side. They might still come to negotiation table with us and PDP, under the platform of nPDP.

“At the end of the day, we will all end up in PDP, with a strong understanding on how we should relate to defeat APC in the 2019 general election. But on our part, we have gone far with PDP, and the outcome of our discussion will be made known in the next few days.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that members of the newPDP faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have revealed that the group will confirm whether it will stay on in the party or leave at the end of the week.

The Nations reports that the leader of the group Abubakar Kawu Baraje unveiled the plan to announce its decision in a statement released by his media team in Ilorin, Kwara state on Sunday, July 1.

