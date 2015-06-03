Kwankwaso, Reformed APC reportedly break away from ruling party as nPDP continues talks

Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I'm Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

0out of 5

Girl with cerebral palsy, four, squeals with delight as she walks on her own in adorable video

0out of 5

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

0out of 5

33 neglected Shih Tzu dogs are discovered in sweltering Manhattan apartment

0out of 5

Twitter goes crazy for woman's posts revealing two strangers flirting on a plane

0out of 5

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Kwankwaso, Reformed APC reportedly break away from ruling party as nPDP continues talks

04/07/2018 01:19:00

- Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso reportedly leaves APC with a faction of the party

- The group say they are tired of waiting as discussions between the nPDP faction and the APC continue

- The break-away group will be making some announcements soon in relation to the immediate future of its members

A former governor of Kano state and senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reportedly dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as talks continue between the party and members of the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) faction.

Kwankwaso reportedly left the party with the Reformed APC, a faction of the ruling party.

This Day quoted sources as confirming the development and adding that the senator and the faction took the action as they are no longer comfortable with the delay in the talks with the nPDP led by Alhaji Kawu Baraje.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo assumes new office

The Reformed APC is said to have some members of the National Assembly.

“It appears Baraje and Senate President Bukola Saraki and their group are tied down by their endless discussion with APC.

“I don’t think many of us are comfortable with the slow pace of their political activities. So we have decided to move on.

“We have less than seven months to the general election and we cannot engage in an endless talk with APC.

“The new group, the Reformed APC being led by Kwankwaso and others, has decided to set up an interim committee with representatives from other parties like the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other smaller parties to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PDP,” one of the sources reportedly said.

He added that the interim committee of the political group would be announced before soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

The report said when he was asked if the group led by Baraje had backed out of the alleged plot to form a coalition against the APC, the close source to Kwankwaso reportedly said: “I do not think so; we just noticed that they are too slow. And we do not have time on our side. They might still come to negotiation table with us and PDP, under the platform of nPDP.

“At the end of the day, we will all end up in PDP, with a strong understanding on how we should relate to defeat APC in the 2019 general election. But on our part, we have gone far with PDP, and the outcome of our discussion will be made known in the next few days.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that members of the newPDP faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have revealed that the group will confirm whether it will stay on in the party or leave at the end of the week.

The Nations reports that the leader of the group Abubakar Kawu Baraje unveiled the plan to announce its decision in a statement released by his media team in Ilorin, Kwara state on Sunday, July 1.

Is Nigeria Truly the Poorest Country in The World? Omisore - Ex-Lawmaker Speaks | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

