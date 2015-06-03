Oshiomhole came late, we are leaving APC - Shehu Sani warns

- Shehu Sani has reveaaled why he would be leaving the APC

- Sani said the new national chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole came too late

- According to Sani, APC leaders including Muhammadu Buhari have been unable to handle the crisis that has ravaged the party

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday, July 3, said it was already too late for some of the members of the party set to leave.

Sani while speaking to journalists in Abuja said that the new national secretary of the party assumed office at a time aggrieved members of the APC were said to leave.

Punch reports that Sani decried the inability of APC leaders including Muhammadu Buhari in handling the crisis that has ravaged the party.

He said: “I wish Adams has come earlier because like I said these grenades that were laid by the former chairman will explode in a matter of days.”

“It is also very clear to us that even President Muhammadu Buhari is incapable of tackling the menace of the governor of Kaduna state.

How can a governor, openly called for violence against Senators and not a statement came from the seat of power cautioning such a governor?

How can a governor move bulldozers and demolish a house of a fellow party member, the one who helped him to be where he is and there is not even a statement from the presidency?" Sani asked.

He said: "The governor uses the machinery of the state to emasculate political opponents. He even framed me for murder and there was no statement that came from the presidency to caution such a governor.

Virtually Kaduna state under governor El-Rufai does not create conducive environment for any of us to remain in that party (APC).

There were three attempts to resolve the Kaduna APC crisis; there was Inuwa Abdulkadir committee which was never respected by the governor, there was the governor Masari- led committee which was also not respected and there as you can see, Tinubu’s attempt to reconcile members of the party was simply naturalized and abandoned. So we are not slaves to continue to be in that party," the Senator said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Sani had threatened to dump the ruling APC over its alleged inability to address the internal crisis rocking the party in the past three years.

The Senator said the various congresses were held a very shaky foundation because there was no reconciliation and peace among aggrieved members.

He also said the party has failed to live up to its expectation by standing on the foundation of injustice to members.

Source: Naija.ng