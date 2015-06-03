Obert Gutu scoffs at Chamisa's suggestion

The spokesperson for the Thokozani Khupe breakaway MDC-T party, Obert Gutu has scoffed at MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa's suggestion that SADC and the AU should come to run elections in Zimbabwe.Chamisa, who was in a very belligerent mood as temperatures rise as elections draw nearer, said MDC Alliance is almost at the point where it will call for SADC to take over the election, as ZEC has failed to comply with legal requirements.

He said the MDC Alliance will now go on a diplomatic offensive in the region to increase pressure on Mnangagwa to hold a free election.

Said Gutu, "ZEC has the constitutional mandate to run elections in Zimbabwe. Anyone who dreams that SADC and the AU will come to run elections in Zimbabwe is obviously out of their mind, they would have taken leave of their senses."



ZEC has the constitutional mandate to run elections in Zimbabwe.Anyone who dreams that SADC and the AU will come to run elections in Zimbabwe is obviously out of their mind,they would have taken leave of their senses.#EqualOpportunitiesForAll #ServantLeadershipAndService — Obert Gutu (@GutuObert) July 4, 2018

Chamisa said ballot printing must stop immediately because the design favours Mnangagwa.

Chamisa said he wants an emergency meeting with President Mnangagwa. He describes Mnangagwa's Cabinet Secretary, Misheck Sibanda, as "childish and immature" for releasing his previous letter calling for a meeting with Mnangagwa to the public.

Zanu-PF legal secretary Paul Mangwana, when asked why his party has not also demanded to see ballot printing: "It is only the MDC that believes in magic that marks put on the ballot will move. We are not magicians and do not believe in voodoo politics."