Obert Gutu scoffs at Chamisa's suggestion

Obert Gutu scoffs at Chamisa's suggestionby Bridget Makura 04/07/2018 08:11:00 0 comments 1 Views
Chamisa, who was in a very belligerent mood as temperatures rise as elections draw nearer, said MDC Alliance is almost at the point where it will call for SADC to take over the election, as ZEC has failed to comply with legal requirements.
He said the MDC Alliance will now
go on a diplomatic offensive in the region to increase pressure on
Mnangagwa to hold a free election.
Said Gutu, "ZEC has the constitutional mandate to run elections in Zimbabwe. Anyone who dreams that SADC and the AU will come to run elections in Zimbabwe is obviously out of their mind, they would have taken leave of their senses."
Chamisa said ballot printing must stop immediately because the design favours Mnangagwa.
ZEC has the constitutional mandate to run elections in Zimbabwe.Anyone who dreams that SADC and the AU will come to run elections in Zimbabwe is obviously out of their mind,they would have taken leave of their senses.#EqualOpportunitiesForAll #ServantLeadershipAndService— Obert Gutu (@GutuObert) July 4, 2018
Chamisa said he wants an emergency meeting with President Mnangagwa. He describes Mnangagwa's Cabinet Secretary, Misheck Sibanda, as "childish and immature" for releasing his previous letter calling for a meeting with Mnangagwa to the public.
Zanu-PF legal secretary Paul Mangwana, when asked why his party has not also demanded to see ballot printing: "It is only the MDC that believes in magic that marks put on the ballot will move. We are not magicians and do not believe in voodoo politics."
Click Here to Comment on this Article