Mnangagwa flushing out CIOs planted as teachers
by Bridget Makura 04/07/2018
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe revealed this on Twitter. Majongwe indicated that this was a positive move as CIOs cause trauma and suffering.
Said Majongwe, "Am told the ED gvt is flushing out CIOs planted teachers from Schools. This is a very positive move. Teachers are mere prisoners. These CIOs cause trauma and suffering."
