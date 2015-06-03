Mnangagwa flushing out CIOs planted as teachers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is reportedly flushing out Central Intelligence Organisation agents (CIOs) planted teachers from Schools.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe revealed this on Twitter. Majongwe indicated that this was a positive move as CIOs cause trauma and suffering.

Said Majongwe, "Am told the ED gvt is flushing out CIOs planted teachers from Schools. This is a very positive move. Teachers are mere prisoners. These CIOs cause trauma and suffering."