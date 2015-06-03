Rubbish is piling up in and around Tshwane following violent protests that has prevented waste collection and disposal services.

On Tuesday protestors closed landfill sites and barred the city’s contracted companies from doing their job.

“The situation is getting out of control‚ ” said the City of Tshwane’s Lindela Mashigo.

“In places where refuse is not collected‚ it’s getting contaminated. Bins are not cleared in townships and the city centre. What’s even more concerning is that protesters are disrupting other projects‚” said Mashigo.

He said the protesters did not want to follow the proper bidding process for tenders and were trying to disrupt contractors who had succeeded in earning the tenders.

“Just because you stay in the area in which the contractor is providing the service does not mean that you should get the tender‚” said Mashigo. “Everyone must go through the process of bidding.

“Because of such people‚ it may look like the city does not want to provide services‚” he added.

The city is currently in the process of approaching the court for an extension of an interdict obtained on July 4 2017 against the protesters.

Once the interdict is obtained‚ the city is hopeful that with the help of police the “thuggish behaviour will come to an end. Their concerted efforts aimed at undermining the city’s good administration will be thwarted‚" said Mashigo.