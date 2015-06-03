Latest News

Nigerian Big Boy, IBD Dende, In Customs Custody Over Alleged Smuggling

04/07/2018 06:30:00
OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

04/07/2018 06:36:00
[Video] Kokopee – Traditional

04/07/2018 06:40:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Vegas residents warned July 4 fireworks could trigger PTSD

0out of 5

David Simon banned from Twitter for telling Jack Dorsey to ‘die of boils’

0out of 5

NC man arrested for 'sexually assaulting his female Uber driver'

0out of 5

SeaWorld customers who bought annual passes may be eligible for refund

0out of 5

16-year-old Beverly Hills brat gets ANOTHER (more expensive) Mercedes G-Wagon

0out of 5

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Crucial support service launched for victims of sexual violence

by 04/07/2018 10:01:00 0 comments 1 Views

South African health news service‚ Health-e News‚ has created a Survivor’s Support Service – an online map directory of all Thuthuzela Care Centres‚ hospitals‚ clinics and shelters for survivors of sexual abuse.

The map is hosted on Health-e News’s website. 

The map allows users to find locations by searching for a city‚ town or address to find relevant facilities. Once a facility is selected‚ the exact location and contact details of the facility will be shown to the user‚ making it easier for victims of sexual abuse to find help as soon as possible.

A checklist of services will be displayed‚ with information provided according to what the person needed if they have been a victim of rape. This includes emergency contraception‚ HIV testing‚ vaccinations against tetanus and hepatitis B‚ antibiotics for sexually-transmitted diseases‚ and counselling for trauma.

Users are also given the option to rate the facility they received help from.

OurHealth project manager Masutane Modjadji that they were hoping that the rating system would aid in providing better services to women who have been raped.

“If someone is treated badly from a specific facility‚ this will help us bring it to the attention of the relevant authorities‚” she said. “We will be able to bring attention towards the level of care of certain facilities and notify the Department of Health should any problems arise.”

The map on Survivor Support requires a WiFi or mobile data connection‚ but the service can still be used without an internet connection.

Health-e has also designed a messaging service that allows content to be exchanged for free through any mobile phone in five different languages. The service can be used through dialling *134*1994*1#.

The campaign was inspired by a Doctors Without Borders study in Rustenburg in 2017‚ which showed that 95% of rape survivors did not go to a health facility after being raped and only 50% of women knew that HIV was preventable after rape by getting ARVs within 72 hours.

“The rape statistics in this country are equivalent to that of a conflict zone‚ and yet women aren’t accessing support that they need‚” said Health-e’s Kim Harrisberg.

“They now are experiencing the trauma twice - when it happens and then when they don’t receive adequate treatment.”

The initiative was created to give more support to women who have been victims of sexual violence.

“Most people don’t know what to do after an ordeal and we hope to give women a space where they can find psychological support to minimise trauma” Modjadji said.

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

