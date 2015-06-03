In terms of the programme started in 2016‚ 65 contractors were chosen and they were each required to employ five people they would mentor. The contractors were to be given one project for three years.

In a hearing she chaired in Rustenburg‚ both the political and administrative heads of the department‚ MEC Mmule Johanna Maluleke and head of department Pakiso Mothupi‚ appeared to answer questions on the programme.

Only less than 30 out of a total of 65 contractors attended the hearing‚ triggering concerns that the rest of the affected business people might be left out of the mooted settlement.

The contractors‚ who approached the Public Protector in 2016 when the programme was aborted‚ told Mkhwebane on Tuesday that their involvement in the programme had left them less prosperous as business people.