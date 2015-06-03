"We've done resuscitations in the morgue. We have moved patients from the 'wrong end' of the hospital to the 'right end' of the hospital.

“The paramedics and the pre-hospital doctors will always have one or two of those cases in their casebooks. They are on the ‘bizarre’ list but it's not a common occurrence‚" explained van Loggerenberg.

Van Loggerenberg said there were several reasons how the mistake could have happened. For example‚ equipment used by medics to declare the death may have played a role.

"The features that allow us to declare a person dead are quite complex. The human body can sometimes mask some of those‚ depending on the situation‚” he said‚ listing temperature‚ medication and the environment as factors that can play a role.

The Gauteng Department of Health’s Lesemang Matuka told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that they were not investigating the incident.

"The department is not investigating anything but has referred the matter to the Health Professions Council‚" he said.