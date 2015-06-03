Mfanelo Hlalukana prefers to walk aimlessly up and down the streets of Nyanga than listen to the cries of his starving grandchildren.

The 71-year-old is one of many social grant recipients in the impoverished Cape Town township who have been unable to access their money because of South African Social Security Agency card glitches.

Adding to Hlalukana’s worries is the money he borrowed from a loan shark‚ which is accumulating interest‚ and the grandchildren he is unable to feed.

He was at Sassa’s Zolani Centre office early on Wednesday to join queues that were already snaking around the building — and left empty-handed. “I could not get my money‚ I was told that it does not reflect on the card‚” he said.

“I cannot buy food‚ my cupboards are empty. My grandchildren are starving but there is nothing I can do. I would rather roam around than look at their tears. I am at my wits’ end.”

His neighbour‚ Mazwi Ngwane‚ 55‚ had a similar experience. “I went to the post office twice since Monday‚” he said. “They told me my pin is wrong but I have been using it for a while.

"Officials at the Sassa office showed me on their computer screen that my money is there but I just cannot access it. They did not tell me when I will get it. I could not pay my debts‚ I could not pay my funeral cover and food.”