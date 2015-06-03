When asked by TimesLIVE how the late payout had affected her‚ Mfusi broke down and cried.

"Things were bad! I had to borrow money from people to come here... I don't want to talk about this anymore. This has really hurt me!" she said.

Unfortunately Mfusi is not the only one who feels this way. Technical glitches relating to the change of distributor from CPS to the SA Post Office have affected the payout of grants‚ leaving many other beneficiaries in a desperate situation.

An ongoing strike by Public Service Association (PSA) members at Sassa has made thing even worse.

One woman‚ who did not want to be named‚ said all the grants for her three children were R10 short. This she felt was "really unfair".

Norman Mthembu‚ 68‚ of Tladi in Soweto explained how desperate things had become due to Sassa’s late payout. "Things at home were really bad. By the time the month ended‚ we had absolutely nothing. Everything was finished. We didn't even have salt! The shops that I owe started to call us. I was already scared that Eskom would switch off the electricity.

“Fortunately‚ I got the money in the morning yesterday‚" said Mthembu while queuing to get a new Sassa card.

"They really failed us with their new system. It was dismal failure. The old system was better. I've never come here and not got my money!" he said.