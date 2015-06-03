Breaking: Senate invites FRSC, NNPC over Lagos tanker fire, observe one minute silence

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, July 4, summoned the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the recent accident in Lagos involving a fuel tanker and leading to the destruction of many vehicles.

At least 12 people died in the fire incident while about 54 vehicles were burnt.

At the resumed sitting of the lawmakers, NAIJ.com learnt that the Senate observed a minute silence in honour of those who died in the tragic incident.

The Senate also urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to work in conjunction with the FRSC to carry out a thorough investigation on what led to the accident.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly asked its relevant committees to invite the FRSC and NNPC with a view to proffering the best way out of such occurrences.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that new reports emerged showing that the death toll from Thursday, June 28, tanker explosion in Lagos had risen to 12.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris on Tuesday, July 2, at a press briefing.

Idris said 10 bodies were recovered from the scene of the incident (as opposed to the nine initially reported) the tenth being an infant.

