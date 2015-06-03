Latest News

Nigerian Big Boy, IBD Dende, In Customs Custody Over Alleged Smuggling

04/07/2018 06:30:00
OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

04/07/2018 06:36:00
[Video] Kokopee – Traditional

04/07/2018 06:40:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Mohamed Mansour

Aliko Dangote

Mohamed Bensalah

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Strive Masiyiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

After meeting President Buhari in Abuja, French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Afrika Shrine in Lagos

- President of France Emmanuel Macron visits Lagos state on Tuesday, July 3 and 4

- During his visit, he was a guest at the New Afrika Shrine, home of legendary Nigerian musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti

- He was accompanied by Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, visited the New Afrika Shrine, home of legendary Nigerian musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Macron’s visit comes after he visited President Buhari in Abuja also on July 3, 2018. He was accompanied to the shrine by Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

On getting to the Shrine, the French president was welcomed by son of Fela and musician in his own right, Femi Kuti as well as his sister Yeni.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lagos state, tours Afrika Shrine (photos)

French President Emmanuel Macron with Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and veteran musician Anjelique Kidjo during his visit to the Afrika Shrine on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

He was then treated to a display from top contemporary Nigerian artists Ndidi Emefiele, Abraham Onoriode Oghobase and Victor Ehikhamenor.

Celebrity stylist Jane Michael Ekanem and fashion designers Ituen Basi and Mai Atafo also showcased their latest designs.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lagos state, tours Afrika Shrine (photos)

French President Emmanuel Macron with Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and 11-year-old hyperrealist artist Kareem Waris Olamilekan during his visit to the Afrika Shrine on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

He was also presented with a drawing of himself by 11-year-old artist Kareem Waris Olamilekan who drew him under two hours. He was then taken on a tour of the shrine by Femi Anikulapo Kuti.

A bevy of Nollywood stars including Ramsey Nouah, Joke Silva, Jide Kosoko, Yomi Fash Lanso, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Dakore Akande, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Chief Zebrudayya and director Kunle Afolayan also made a short sketch to the delight of President Macron and others present.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lagos state, tours Afrika Shrine (photos)

French President Emmanuel Macron with famous journalist Keturah King during his visit to the Afrika Shrine on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Yemi Alade, Ara, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Charlotte Dipanda and Femi Kuti also graced the stage. Also in attendance were African music legends Youssou N’dour and Angelique Kidjo.

NAIJ.com was on ground to cover activities and below are other exclusive photos of the event:

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lagos state, tours Afrika Shrine (photos)

French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the Afrika Shrine on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lagos state, tours Afrika Shrine (photos)

French President Emmanuel Macron with host of the night Banky W during his visit to the Afrika Shrine on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lagos state, tours Afrika Shrine (photos)

French President Emmanuel Macron with Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and other dignitaries during his visit to the Afrika Shrine on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

