Out-of-favour Manchester United star ends his summer holidays early to commence training for new season in Dubai

- 22-year-old Luke Shaw has commenced training in Dubai ahead of next league season

- He had a row with his Manchester United Jose Mourinho sometime last season

- His contract expires in the summer of 2019 and he's hoping he can revive his career at the club

- Meanwhile, his Portuguese manager is planning to offload him to fund bids for new players

Out-of-favour Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is reportedly planning to work his way back to the Red Devils starting line up next summer.

Hence the need for him to start training earlier than the rest of the team and he is currently in Dubai where he has began his personal preseason workout.

The 22-year-old left back joined the Red Devils from Southampton in the summer of 2014 in a deal valued at €37.5 million.

READ ALSO: Nigerian company Zinni Media accuses Floyd Mayweather of fraud

However, he has been relegated to the bench due to his lazy work rate according to his manager Jose Mourinho.

His reign was threatened by a career-threatening injury at his early days at the club, however, he has been a first-team snub by Jose Mourinho who expressed his dissatisfaction with the player.

The Sun reports that the defender is in Dubai getting started for the 2018-19 league season, as the rest of his teammates are either still at the World Cup or enjoying a holiday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

Shaw is said to be in the company of United’s head of strength and conditioning, Gary Walker at the At the Nad Al Sheba Complex in Dubai as he continues to work hard ahead of the new season.

The full-back, who has been accused of carrying too much puppy fat for a professional player, has been doing grinding cardio work in 40c degree heat.

His contract expires in the summer of 2019, but will get a final chance to salvage his reputation under Mourinho on the club's five-game tour of the US.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup standings on NAIJ.com

Luke Shaw drilling himself at the Nad Al Sheba Complex in Dubai - credit: the Sun

Since he failed to make England's 23-man list for Russia 2018, the defender posted pictures of himself partying before flying to Dubai for early training.

The Red Devils are reportedly chasing Juventus' Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro, but Shaw will not give up his place in the squad easily.

The former Chelsea boss was said to be ready to offload Shaw in a £100 million summer clear-out, along with Anthony Martial, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

While Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Shaw should Danny Rose depart the FA Cup semi-finalists.

NAIJ.com previously Premier League giants, Chelsea, have joined the list of European top clubs ready to offer unsettled Manchester United star Luke Shaw a way out from his current woes at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old defender's future at United has been thrown into doubt once again after he was substituted at half-time against Brighton at the weekend.

Shaw who is a Chelsea fan along with the rest of his family, is said to have been driven to despair by his treatment at the hands of Mourinho, and is likely to leave United at the end of the season - unless the manager goes first according to reports.

Super Eagles in Russia 2018: The First Taste of Failure - NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng