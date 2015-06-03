Nigeria and France sign $475m agreement for implementation of different projects

Latest News

Latest News

Nigerian Big Boy, IBD Dende, In Customs Custody Over Alleged Smuggling

04/07/2018 06:30:00
Latest News

OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

04/07/2018 06:36:00
Latest News

[Video] Kokopee – Traditional

04/07/2018 06:40:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Vegas residents warned July 4 fireworks could trigger PTSD

0out of 5

David Simon banned from Twitter for telling Jack Dorsey to ‘die of boils’

0out of 5

NC man arrested for 'sexually assaulting his female Uber driver'

0out of 5

SeaWorld customers who bought annual passes may be eligible for refund

0out of 5

16-year-old Beverly Hills brat gets ANOTHER (more expensive) Mercedes G-Wagon

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
News

Nigeria and France sign $475m agreement for implementation of different projects

by 04/07/2018 08:11:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Nigeria and France have signed an agreement for the implementation of different projects valued at $475 million

- The agreements were signed by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Emmanuel Macron to carry out projects in Lagos, Kano and Ogun

- Both leaders also agreed to strengthen economic, sporting and cultural ties between their countries

Nigeria and France on Tuesday, July 3, in Abuja after a bilateral meeting signed agreements at the cost of $475 million to carry out projects in Lagos, Kano and Ogun states.

NAIJ.com gathered that the agreements which were signed by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Emmanuel Macron involve the development of eight priority bus corridors connected to the Lagos mass transit network.

With respect to Lagos state, the agreement is a letter of intent for the financing of urban mobility improvement project via a loan of $200 million, Premium Times reports.

READ ALSO: French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lagos state, tours New Afrika Shrine (photos)

In Ogun state, a French firm will in conjunction with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority ( NSIA), mobilise from investors about another $200 million for land reclamation to correct the massive degradation of arable land being witnessed in the state.

The Ogun project aims to reforest 108,000 hectares of depleting forest in Ogun state.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun said the project was very vital not only in addressing climate change challenges and recreating the forest, but also in providing employment to the people of the state.

France will through its foreign development agency, Whence Francaise de Development (AFD), also extend a credit facility of $75 million towards improving water supply in Kano.

The concessional loan is expected to help Kano State government ensure more residents of the city have access to drinking water while improving the financial viability of the state water board to increase its revenues.

Both leaders also agreed to strengthen economic, sporting and cultural ties between their countries; as well as encourage youth empowerment in a bid to check poverty that causes many of the social vices rearing their heads.

Macron in a joint press conference with Buhari recalled his days in Nigeria about 15 years ago.

He said it was an emotional come-back for him, especially as he never imagined he would return to Abuja one day as president of France.

On his part, Buhari said the discussion centered on security in the Sahel and economic integration. He said they both talked about inter-basin transfer for Lake Chad.

Buhari also said one of the reasons he toured the neighbouring countries on assumption of office, which are all ex-French colonies, was because “it makes sense and cheaper to maintain security”.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Buhari also thanked the French President for his support on the fight against corruption, saying: “I am grateful to the French President for commitment and understanding as it concerns Nigeria and this region.”

NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari received French President Emmanuel Macron to the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, July 3.

President Macron is on a 2-Day official visit to Nigeria. He was welcomed by top government officials who stood by to shake hands with him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More