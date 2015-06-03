Check out 4 important reasons that can help England win the 2018 World Cup

Latest News

Nigerian Big Boy, IBD Dende, In Customs Custody Over Alleged Smuggling

04/07/2018 06:30:00
OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

04/07/2018 06:36:00
[Video] Kokopee – Traditional

04/07/2018 06:40:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Vegas residents warned July 4 fireworks could trigger PTSD

David Simon banned from Twitter for telling Jack Dorsey to ‘die of boils’

NC man arrested for 'sexually assaulting his female Uber driver'

SeaWorld customers who bought annual passes may be eligible for refund

16-year-old Beverly Hills brat gets ANOTHER (more expensive) Mercedes G-Wagon

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

News

Check out 4 important reasons that can help England win the 2018 World Cup

For the first time in many years, England enter into a competition without the English media necessarily over-hyping and overrating their chances of winning the tournament.

In recent times, the England national team has flattered to deceive when on the big stage, but that could soon change in Russia.

The lowered expectations, coupled with other factors, could play into the hands of the Three Lions as they aim for a second major trophy in their history.

4 reasons why England can win the World Cup

England when they beat Columbia on penalties at the 2018 World Cup. Source: Fifa.com

Below are four reasons why England can win the 2018 World Cup.

1. Low expectation is an advantage

England’s rise to the quarter-final of this tournament is no miracle, neither is it magic. The Three Lions are beginning to reap the benefits of lowered expectations, which they have not had in years.

Most often, players are under huge pressure to perform, however, this current team have been spared of that, with such pressure taken off their shoulders.

It is the reason why young players like Kieran Trippier, Jese Lingard and John Stones have been playing so well in the starting XI. The lowered expectation could turn out to be an advantage to the Three Lions in the end.

2. A lucky draw

When England lost to Belgium and subsequently finished second in their group, many immediately predicted doom for the Three Lions. However, it has turned out to be the perfect draw for England, who now face a winnable path to the final.

By defeating Colombia in the round of 16, the Three Lions have now set up a quarter-final date with Sweden, after which a potential semi-final showdown with either Croatia or Russia awaits.

In truth, these are fair fixtures for England and they should be able to get past each of the aforementioned teams. The final may be tougher but this is football and once that river is reached, surely there will be a way to cross it.

3. Harry Kane’s impact

Surely, Harry Kane will walk away from Russia with the World Cup Golden Boot firmly in his hands. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been in imperious form for England, scoring six goals already.

Forget about the rhetoric that most of Kane’s goals have been penalties. The fact is that he is England’s go-to man and his impact is what he brought them this far.

If Kane should continue with his current lethal form, then there is no reason why England cannot win the trophy because they are guaranteed goals upfront.

4. Most of the big teams have been eliminated

Prior to the start of the World Cup, anybody would have been out of his mind to predict that England would make it to the final, let alone win it.

However, everything seems to have worked perfectly for the Three Lions from the group stages till now. With the likes of Germany, Spain, Portugal and Argentina already eliminated, it presents England with a bigger chance of winning the trophy.

Perhaps, Belgium, Brazil and Croatia are the only teams to stand in their way, but England have the required to quality to hold their own against the aforementioned teams.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how England on Tuesday night, July 3, qualified for the quarterfinal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties.

The regulation time ended 1-1, and England would have themselves to blame to have allowed Colombia to force them into an extra time.

Source: Naija.ng

