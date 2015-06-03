Your arrest by DSS a sacrifice for Nigeria's democracy - Saraki tells Senator Abaribe

Senate president Bukola Saraki has told Senator Abaribe that he should see his arrest as a sacrifice for democracy.

The senate president disclosed this when Abaribe on the Senate floor narrated how he was arrested at the gate of Hilton during a meeting and was taken to his house for a search after he was accused of aiding and abetting crimes of IPOB.

"Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe cites Order 43, speaks on his arrest by men of DSS on 22nd June, 2018. I was arrested at the gate of Hilton during the IPI meeting then taken to my house to search for evidence, the search warrant stated I was aiding and abetting crimes of the IPOB," Abaribe was quoted to have said.

Reacting to his narration, the Senate president Bukola Saraki told the president that they were happy to see him back.

“Senator Abaribe we are all happy to see that you’re back, it was an unfortunate situation that we hope will be restored back to normal on all these issues that concern you.

”As I said to you in private, it is one of these sacrifices that unfortunately we all have to make in the defence of our democracy,” he added.

Source: Naija.ng