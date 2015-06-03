NBA should boycott courts if FG fails to honour Dasuki’s latest bail order - Kayode Ajulo insists

- A Human rights lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, described the reported refusal of the federal government to adhere to rulings granting bail to Dasuki as a danger to democracy

- He says the President Buhari administration has continued to decide which court orders it should obey or not

A Human rights lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has called on lawyers across the country to boycott the courts if the federal government fails to honour the latest court order granting former national security adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, bail.

Prnigeria reports that Ajulo in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, July 3, described the reported refusal of the federal government to adhere to rulings granting bail to Dasuki as a danger to democracy.

He said despite assurances by President Muhammadu Buhari not to encroach on the functions of the other two arms of government in his inaugural address on May 29, 2015, the president has not kept faith with the promise as his administration has continued to decide which court orders it should obey or not.

The statement from Ajulo read: "In his Oath of Office, taken on May 29, 2015 President Muhammadu Buhari said, “The Federal Executive under my watch will not seek to encroach on the duties and functions of the Legislative and Judicial arms of government. The law enforcing authorities will be charged to operate within the Constitution.”

"Three years down the line, this solemn vow seems to have been kept in the breach as the Presidency, the Federal Executive in Nigeria has obviously disregarded and discountenanced with impunity any ruling or judgment of court which appears not to suit its purpose.

In a country where the Rule of Law is highly esteemed or given any regard at all, adherence to court rulings should not be about an individual’s feelings, whims and caprices, rather deference and absolute obedience to one of the fulcrums of our democracy and maintenance of the sanctity of the courts should be the order of the day.

It is in this regard that I hope that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Executive of the Federal Government of Nigeria will give regard to, comply with and without fail, obey the latest court order/ruling delivered by Hon. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on the bail of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki and other court rulings, orders and judgments seeking compliance by the Executive of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

I must emphatically point out that the failure of the Executive of Federal Government to allow Col. Dasuki enjoy bail which has been granted to him severally (six now in total) is a danger to our nascent democracy and those of us who are ministers in the temple of justice ought to cry out before we are buried in the sands of impunity.

Take note that if Dasuki who is part of the few power elite could be treated with such impunity, then there is no such guarantee that other Nigerians/clients who are granted reprieve by the courts to the dissatisfaction of the government will be allowed their liberty as granted by the courts.

Therefore, if the Executive of the Federal Government of Nigeria fails to honour the bail order by Justice Ojukwu within Seven (7) Days of fulfilment of the bail Condition as stipulated by the court, I appeal to the Nigeria Bar Association to boycott the courts and urge the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to resign his position in the circumstance.

But let me also put on record without equivocation that should the NBA fail to see this threat to democracy and heed my appeal, I will proceed to boycott the courts and galvanize like minds in this regard to show that Nigeria is not a Banana Republic where the Government can pick and choose which Court order to obey or disobey.

The efficacy of court rulings is in their applications by all parties irrespective of how they feel about such orders. The Executive of the Federal Government of Nigeria cannot be allowed to cherry pick which judgment to obey.

It is an irony that the Executive recently finds it expedient to obey the Judgment of the Supreme Court on the Nigerian Football Federation after a long hesitation but not on Dasuki.

We should all know that if the Executive is allowed to decide which orders it will obey, it will totally endanger the authority of the judiciary as an arm of Government which can put the Executive in check and it offers little or no hope to citizens that their fundamental human rights can be guaranteed."

NAIJ.com had reported that former national security adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) was granted bail by a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Monday, July 2.

Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) had been on trial for alleged diversion of funds meant for procurement of arms to combat the Boko Haram menace to the 2015 campaign of then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The new bail granted him would be the sixth one granted him since trial.

Source: Naija.ng