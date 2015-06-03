EX-BBNaija housemate reveals how a lady abandoned his former colleague and their daughter for a richer man

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Leo Babarinde Dasilva, has taken to social media to reveal how her ex-colleague was heartbroken after his wife abandoned him with their daughter for a richer man.

Popularly known as Sir Leo, the young man according to his tweets on Twitter further revealed that his colleague met this young lady while they were still in the university. They got married immediately after he graduated and welcomed a child the year after their wedding.

That was not all, the man also helped her get a job after she finished from the university but she met a richer man at her place of work, got pregnant for him and eloped with him abroad.

READ ALSO: Beautiful young lady exposes man who shared money on a Facebook group

Leo’s tweet reads: “Men go through heart break a lot but be a man won’t let some of us voice it out. I remember a former co-worker of mine, he got married very early. Let’s say 24, straight after Uni. The girl he married, she wasn’t done with school at the time. My G assisted her till she was done. She got done and after like a year, they had a daughter together. He decided to look for a job for her. She got done and after like a year, they had a daughter together. He decided to look for a job for her. They were very happy. Both of them working and growing together. Now this is where the story turns bad. She met a rich man at work. She started having an affair and she got pregnant by this rich man. She confessed to him, left him and traveled abroad with the rich man. Mind you she left her first kid with him. Long and short of the story, it’s been over 10 years. No karma. The lady is enjoying her life abroad. The man is still doing his best to raise his daughter. God bless him. This life is very sad but we move still.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get relationship advice on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

See posts below:

Heartbreaking!

Why do women cheat? (Nigerian Street Interview) - Street Gist | Naij.com TV - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng