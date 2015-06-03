Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun reveals what his teammates must do to become better

- Leon Balogun reveals his teammates need to be more dirty in the game of football

- The newly signed Brighton defender said that the team must stay together a bit longer

- The Super Eagles were knocked out of the tournament after a late goal from Rojo

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has called on his Nigeria team-mates to learn the darker arts of football following their World Cup exit, BBC reports.

Gernot Rohr's side exited the tournament last week when they lost 2-1 to Argentina, who themselves crashed out on Saturday after losing 4-3 to France.

"It's always important when you play internationals to be a bit dirty," the defender told BBC Sport.

"That's what Argentina has, definitely, and you also need to be cold-blooded - that's probably the most important (lesson from this World Cup)."

Despite winning just 22 caps with the national team, the 30-year-old is one of the more experienced players in a Nigeria squad that was the youngest of all the teams in Russia, with an average of 25.

Mikel Obi and his team-mates finished third in Group D after defeats to Croatia and Argentina while they triumphed over Iceland by 2-0.

The win against the Icelandic national team kept the Nigerian team in contention until just four minutes from the end when Marcos Rojo's late strike sunk the Eagles and ended a World Cup that had promised more.

"It will be very important to keep going the way we have started," the new Brighton and Hove Albion signing added.

"We have experienced players, young players, talented players - and there are even more players that are not in the team yet - and we have to keep developing them and investing in their football education.

"We just have to keep working and keep our focus on advancing year after year and then in the next four years we will have a good team - maybe an even better one."

