Real Madrid react to reports the club have reached an agreement with PSG to sign Mbappe

- Real Madrid have denied reports of them making bid for Kylian Mbappe

- The 19-year-old star is currently in Russia for the 2018 World Cup

- He scored twice against Argentina in the round of 16 encounter

Spanish club Real Madrid have denied the reports that the club has agreed a stunning deal with French side Paris-Saint-Germain for the signing of France international Kylian Mbappe.

According to a tweet by Transfer News Live, Los Blancos chiefs have agreed a sensational €272,000,000 deal for the 19-year-old forward.

But an official confirmation has not been made by Paris-Saint-Germain on this latest transfer development about Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid on the other hand have however denied the report of them making a bid for Kylian Mbappe who helped his country reached the last 8 at Russia 2018 World Cup.

"Given the information published in the last hours referring to an alleged agreement between Real Madrid CF and PSG by player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid say they are flatly false.

"Real Madrid have not made any offers to PSG or the player and regrets the dissemination of this type of information that is not contrasted with the parties." Real Madrid explained in a statement according to UK Mirror.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is currently playing for Paris-Saint-Germain on loan from rivals Monaco.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Kylian Mbappé on a season long loan from AS Monaco.

The Parisiens have the option to sign him on a permanent basis next summer with reports claiming he could join for £166m.

Source: Naija.ng