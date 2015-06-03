Why I am dumping APC - National Assembly aspirant reveals as he joins SDP

- Ayoade Adesina criticises the recent congresses of the APC held in Ogun state

Ayoade Adesina, an aspirant for the position of House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, July 4, joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Daily Sun reports that Adesina, who registered as a member of the SDP at the Ogun state party secretariat in Abeokuta, said he was tired of “the dictatorial approach of the leadership of APC in the state.”

According to him, during the last ward, local government and state congresses of the APC in Ogun state, the party played politics of exclusion preventing loyalists of some aspiring members.

“I need to seek a party where I feel that I can realise my ambition so as to take care of my people in his constituencies.

“Seeking elective positions is about serving the people in my constituency and if elected.

“I will work to better their lot”. And since APC cannot be used as a platform to actualise this altruistic ambition, I decided to join a party where people’s interest comes first before any parochial interest,” the aspirant stated.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa, Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia, recently confirmed that the immediate past governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is still a card carrying member of the party.

Hadejia made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday, June 29.

