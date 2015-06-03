Meet dapper 300 level law students of Ambrose Alli University in Edo state (photos)

- 300 level Ambrose Alli university law students are being taught a lot of things about appearance

- Just recently, a law student shared photos of herself and her course mates as they made their way to class in uniforms

It is often said that how one is dressed is how they are likely to be dressed and so looking the part is vital for Ambrose Alli University law students. Asides gunning for the degree in which they will build their career, the young lawyers-to-be are also mandated to look the part.

One of the students, Aigboje Evelyn, shared lovely photos of herself and her course mates as they made their way to get their daily dose of lecture on how law is the tool used in governing several nations in the world.

A proud Aigboje posed with several other 300 level classmates in black and white corporate wear, showing their seriousness to the demands of a solid education they all hope to build a future on.

Peek the photos below:

The ladies looked cute in their white shirt and black suits. While the guys looked dapper in the same colours and finished the look with black ties.

The Faculty of Law, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma metamorphosed from the then College of Legal Studies, one of the foundation colleges in the then Bendel State University, Ekpoma, as at 1981. The Faculty is over 25 years old.

