Why SARS won’t be disbanded - Jimoh Moshood

Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the Nigeria police force, on Tuesday, July 4, who reacted to the killing of seven officers in Abuja saying that the occorrence had shown the need for the special anti-robbery squad (SARS)

The Cable reports that Moshood said efforts were in place to arrest those who killed the officers in the line of duty.

NAIJ.com gathered that he said the force would not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole is coming too late, aggrieved members are leaving - Shehu Sani

According to him, “The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Prior to the tragic incident, residents of Galadimawa raised security concerns in the area.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that seven policemen killed and many civilians injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them in Abuja on Monday night, July 2.

The policemen were said be on a stop-and-search duty operation at Galadimawa roundabout, a suburb in Abuja.

A resident of the community who confirmed the incident but spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen were stopped for search when they opened fire on the unsuspecting policemen which led to the death of seven while one was seriously injured.

The gun battle led to many pedestrians and traders around the roundabout running for safety while many sustained various degrees of injuries.

If any police officer misbehaves with you, call any of these numbers - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng