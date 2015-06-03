No gang up can stop Buhari from winning 2019 presidential election - Lawmaker

Latest News

Latest News

Nigerian Big Boy, IBD Dende, In Customs Custody Over Alleged Smuggling

04/07/2018 06:30:00
Latest News

OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

04/07/2018 06:36:00
Latest News

[Video] Kokopee – Traditional

04/07/2018 06:40:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Vegas residents warned July 4 fireworks could trigger PTSD

0out of 5

David Simon banned from Twitter for telling Jack Dorsey to ‘die of boils’

0out of 5

NC man arrested for 'sexually assaulting his female Uber driver'

0out of 5

SeaWorld customers who bought annual passes may be eligible for refund

0out of 5

16-year-old Beverly Hills brat gets ANOTHER (more expensive) Mercedes G-Wagon

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

No gang up can stop Buhari from winning 2019 presidential election - Lawmaker

by 04/07/2018 07:30:00 0 comments 1 Views

- A Lagos state lawmaker, Rotimi Abiru, said that nobody would stop President Buhari's re-election in 2019

- He said that the gang-up against the president by some leaders would fail ahead of next election

- Abiru, who is the Lagos Assembly chief whip, also noted that Buhari has brought sanity to the Nigeria’s economy compared to what he met when he assumed office in 2015

The chief whip of Lagos state House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, has said that the gang-up by some former leaders of the country against President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019 would fail.

NAIJ.com reports that the lawmaker noted that Buhari has brought sanity to the Nigeria’s economy compared to what he met when he assumed office in 2015.

READ ALSO: APC crisis: Oshiomhole is coming too late, aggrieved members are leaving - Shehu Sani

He said that there was strong antagonism against Buhari by some leaders across the country before 2015 election but their plans failed, adding that their gang-up would also fail during the 2019 general elections.

“Nothing will stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning 2019 presidential election. All the gang-up against him will fail and he is going to win with landslide victory. It is obvious that before now, there was strong opposition against Buhari by some past Nigerian leaders including some Yoruba leaders but their plan to stop him in 2015 failed.

"I can equally assured you that their gang-up now will still fail because those who say Buhari should not run in 2019 are afraid that they may be forced to cough out the public fund they embezzled through dubious means”, he said.

Abiru also lauded Buhari for giving posthumous honour to the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, the late human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi and Abiola’s running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe and declaring June 12 as new democracy day.

The lawmaker said that the award for MKO Abiola has really put an end to the annual agitation for the recognition of June 12 as new democracy day, adding that the president earned both national and international accolades for doing what former president Olusegun Obasanjo and other past presidents failed to do.

“By honouring late MKO Abiola with GCFR, Buhari has shown the world that he is a fearless leader and this has also made him to win more people’s earth across the Nigeria. Obviously, those who are ganging-up against his re-election are jittery, that is why they are running from pillar to post since MKO was honoured by the president. They will fail and APC will triumph at the end of the day”, Abiru added.

Speaking on the recently conducted national convention of the APC, Abiru, said that he had belief that the new chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, would a turn-around within the party and unite the aggrieved members ahead of the next general elections.

He noted: “Unlike the belief of the opposition parties in Nigeria that the convention will signal the end of APC, we were able to prove them wrong as we held a rancour free convention where the former governor of Edo state became the party’s new chairman.

“What we witnessed at the APC national convention showed high level of maturity. Honestly, we can’t have a party like APC without internal crisis but the ability to manage the crisis and come out strong is what makes a party.

“Like our new chairman, Oshiomhole, in his acceptance speech, said that he would ensure that he unites all the aggrieved members ahead of 2019 general elections.

Abiru added that the former minister of mines and steel, Kayode Fayemi, would win July 14, governorship in Ekiti state “because Governor Fayose has failed the people of the state.”

Speaking on the third anniversary of Lagos Assembly, Abiru, said that the Assembly has passed several bills and motions that made the lives of the people state better in the last three years.

According to him, "In the last three years of this 8th Assembly, we have passed several bills and motions that make the lives of Lagosians better. We have made lives of Lagosians better and shown the pathway in the leadership of the nation.

"It was obvious from the papers presented by the keynote speakers about the achievements made by the Lagos state House of Assembly in the last few years. I want to assure that we will continue to be the pathfinder and best state House of Assembly in Nigeria."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Friday, February 2, urged former president Olusegun Obasanjo to admit that he brought shame to the country during his time as a leader of the country.

2019: Should Buhari heed Obasanjo's advice? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More