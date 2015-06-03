No gang up can stop Buhari from winning 2019 presidential election - Lawmaker

- A Lagos state lawmaker, Rotimi Abiru, said that nobody would stop President Buhari's re-election in 2019

- He said that the gang-up against the president by some leaders would fail ahead of next election

- Abiru, who is the Lagos Assembly chief whip, also noted that Buhari has brought sanity to the Nigeria’s economy compared to what he met when he assumed office in 2015

The chief whip of Lagos state House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, has said that the gang-up by some former leaders of the country against President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019 would fail.

NAIJ.com reports that the lawmaker noted that Buhari has brought sanity to the Nigeria’s economy compared to what he met when he assumed office in 2015.

READ ALSO: APC crisis: Oshiomhole is coming too late, aggrieved members are leaving - Shehu Sani

He said that there was strong antagonism against Buhari by some leaders across the country before 2015 election but their plans failed, adding that their gang-up would also fail during the 2019 general elections.

“Nothing will stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning 2019 presidential election. All the gang-up against him will fail and he is going to win with landslide victory. It is obvious that before now, there was strong opposition against Buhari by some past Nigerian leaders including some Yoruba leaders but their plan to stop him in 2015 failed.

"I can equally assured you that their gang-up now will still fail because those who say Buhari should not run in 2019 are afraid that they may be forced to cough out the public fund they embezzled through dubious means”, he said.

Abiru also lauded Buhari for giving posthumous honour to the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, the late human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi and Abiola’s running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe and declaring June 12 as new democracy day.

The lawmaker said that the award for MKO Abiola has really put an end to the annual agitation for the recognition of June 12 as new democracy day, adding that the president earned both national and international accolades for doing what former president Olusegun Obasanjo and other past presidents failed to do.

“By honouring late MKO Abiola with GCFR, Buhari has shown the world that he is a fearless leader and this has also made him to win more people’s earth across the Nigeria. Obviously, those who are ganging-up against his re-election are jittery, that is why they are running from pillar to post since MKO was honoured by the president. They will fail and APC will triumph at the end of the day”, Abiru added.

Speaking on the recently conducted national convention of the APC, Abiru, said that he had belief that the new chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, would a turn-around within the party and unite the aggrieved members ahead of the next general elections.

He noted: “Unlike the belief of the opposition parties in Nigeria that the convention will signal the end of APC, we were able to prove them wrong as we held a rancour free convention where the former governor of Edo state became the party’s new chairman.

“What we witnessed at the APC national convention showed high level of maturity. Honestly, we can’t have a party like APC without internal crisis but the ability to manage the crisis and come out strong is what makes a party.

“Like our new chairman, Oshiomhole, in his acceptance speech, said that he would ensure that he unites all the aggrieved members ahead of 2019 general elections.

Abiru added that the former minister of mines and steel, Kayode Fayemi, would win July 14, governorship in Ekiti state “because Governor Fayose has failed the people of the state.”

Speaking on the third anniversary of Lagos Assembly, Abiru, said that the Assembly has passed several bills and motions that made the lives of the people state better in the last three years.

According to him, "In the last three years of this 8th Assembly, we have passed several bills and motions that make the lives of Lagosians better. We have made lives of Lagosians better and shown the pathway in the leadership of the nation.

"It was obvious from the papers presented by the keynote speakers about the achievements made by the Lagos state House of Assembly in the last few years. I want to assure that we will continue to be the pathfinder and best state House of Assembly in Nigeria."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Friday, February 2, urged former president Olusegun Obasanjo to admit that he brought shame to the country during his time as a leader of the country.

2019: Should Buhari heed Obasanjo's advice? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng