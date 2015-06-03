Opinion: Who is afraid of my country, Nigeria? By David Matthew

Latest News

Latest News

Nigerian Big Boy, IBD Dende, In Customs Custody Over Alleged Smuggling

04/07/2018 06:30:00
Latest News

OMG: Female Black Market Petrol Seller Burnt To Death In Delta State

04/07/2018 06:36:00
Latest News

[Video] Kokopee – Traditional

04/07/2018 06:40:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Vegas residents warned July 4 fireworks could trigger PTSD

0out of 5

David Simon banned from Twitter for telling Jack Dorsey to ‘die of boils’

0out of 5

NC man arrested for 'sexually assaulting his female Uber driver'

0out of 5

SeaWorld customers who bought annual passes may be eligible for refund

0out of 5

16-year-old Beverly Hills brat gets ANOTHER (more expensive) Mercedes G-Wagon

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
News

Opinion: Who is afraid of my country, Nigeria? By David Matthew

by 04/07/2018 07:23:00 0 comments 1 Views

Editor's note: David Matthew , from the University of Southern California, USA in this piece writes on the challenges faced by the Nigerian nation in current times.

Matthew poses questions to ascertain why Nigeria is held back in her quest to achieve sustainable development and a conducive environment for its citizens.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of NAIJ.com.

Your own opinion articles are welcome at info@naij.com — drop an email telling us what you want to write about and why. More details in Naij.com’s step-by-step guide for guest contributors.

We’re ready to trade your news for our money: submit news and photo reports from your area using our Citizen Journalism App.

Contact us if you have any feedback, suggestions, complaints or compliments. We are also available on Facebook and Twitter.

The pursuit of knowledge and expansion of experiences have landed me in the United States of America for higher studies. But my temporary relocation to this foreign country has neither stolen my heart nor deprived me of my Africanness.

In effect, I am proudly black and Nigerian. I endlessly pride in my roots, village and country, Nigeria. Our people say, “monkey no fine, but im mama like am.” I don’t give a damnn about what others think or feel about Nigeria. But I know it is not just another black nation, but the first among black countries of the world.

It’s completely senseless for any foreigner or country to sell a negative stereotype of my country to me. It won’t just fly no matter the loftiness of the reasons adduced. I am absolutely upset with the baseless and consistent negative profiling of Nigeria by foreign nationals, international organizations and other so-called super powers or developed nations.

Each country of the world has its own peculiar problems. But such countries are not often ridiculed, or subjected to the constant verbal bashings or unhealthy intrusions as excitedly extended to Nigeria. I cannot deny that my country is held back by its own peculiar problems dilemmas. But others are neither free nor insulated from such internal maladies.

Those who delight in scolding Nigeria; those who are working on the sidelines to ensure the destabilization and disintegration of Nigeria, in dark chambers, should not appear as saints before us at day break. Nigeria is an independent country for Christ’s sake!

Everybody and foreign nation so eager in limitlessly and carelessly intruding into our internal affairs must know and respect Nigeria as a sovereign nation, with its separate territorial boundaries.

READ ALSO: Trouble for Omo-Agege as committee recommends 180-days suspension over mace theft

This nation is a member-state to regional, continental and world bodies. It is a member of ECOWAS, African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) among others. And it is on the premise of equality and freedom exercisable under international laws and conventions.

I have been spurred into these diatribes because of the inordinate desire of some foreigners or what our people call “busybodies” to dictate to us, traduce our liberties and freedom, while sarcastically undermining our sovereignty.

This penchant must halt forthwith. My country is no slave to any other nation on earth and this subtle re-colonialism and imperialism must be checkmated.

It is bad enough that killings have occurred on the Plateau, like in some other parts of the country. It’s unfortunate that we have lost our dear ones to the template of unmitigated violence, leading to bloodbath in recent times. The Government of my home country has been battling to contain the upsurge of killings. It is applying its best wisdom, energies, and security skills and expending vital state resources to protect lives and property of the citizenry. It does not foreclose the possibility of lapses, as its normal with every human endeavor.

At some point, I have read of the ignoble roles played by some foreigners in the festering crises.

But in spite of the gang-up against us us, President Muhammedu Buhari has proven repeatedly that these forces and enemies of our country cannot overwhelm him, so long as he remains the President of Nigeria. In his mood, actions and utterances, one sees the genuine commitment and determination to transcend the afflictions of his country.

Therefore, I consider it extremely and unpardonably absurd for any foreign agent to attempt to overtly deride the efforts of our President in quelling these insurrections. He ought to be supported, encouraged and assisted, rather than the irritating vilification churned out by veiled agents.

I was sparked into anger by the commentary of Amnesty International (AI) on the latest Jos killings. Does it mean there are no internationally defined restriction benchmarks of interference into the internal affairs of other countries by alien organizations and countries? AI is found of this unconventionality and most times, act more as a member of the opposition against the ruling government in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole came late, we are leaving APC - Shehu Sani warns

A public statement, AI haughtily indulged into the known pranks and polemics of disgruntled opposition elements. In a reactionary statement in Abuja by AI’s Country Director, Mr. Osai Ojigho, the organization indicted the Federal Government for failure to “hold murderers to account.”

It proceeded to say several nasty things about the government’s handling of the herder/farmers clashes, and even ignored actions and steps taken by government to tame the crises. This is provocative hogwash.

Is Nigeria the only country embroiled in such crises to warrant AI’s consistent damning verdict, which it fails to substantiate at all times? Western nations have similar or worse terrorism crises, but AI does not blow their trumpet of inactions or blame the governments of such nations for whatever noticeable lapses.

May I ask AI! Could the British Government stop the September 15, 2017 bucket bomb attack on a London subway which killed no fewer than 22 people? What about the June 3rd, 2017 van ramming and stabbing incident in London, which killed seven people and injured a dozen others?

In America where I am temporary domiciled, memories of the Orlando nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016, where a terrorist, Omar Mateen attacked an gay nightclub, killing 50 people are still fresh. Or why America with all its sophistry failed to prevent the ISIS sponsored terror attacks after the October 31, 2017 truck ramming incident in New York City, which sniffed life out of eight people and injured several others?

I have asked myself several questions, but can’t find answers. But why would anyone wish and work behind the scenes for the destabilization and disintegration of Nigeria? Why the acidic focus on Nigeria, whereas we are having the same issues in the US, Britain, France, Germany and many other parts of the West?

It’s a shame for these foreign entrepreneurs of destabilization to think they know how to handle our problems better than us. The Nigerian experience, as bad as it may appear, is replicated in worse forms in other countries. So, why do they want Nigeria crucified, dead and buried?

I should not be mistaken for a prophet of doom. But we have not read AI’s bitter commentaries on such incidents elsewhere, which could still occur tomorrow in any of these countries. So, why the extreme focus on Nigeria, as if my dear country is a mere appendage of these other western nations? We are not and would never be!

I wish to make this solemn appear to all my country men and women. They must stand up against these diabolic Western schemes and influences against their country. This was how they crafted the Arab spring and plunged most countries into total ruination.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

What has been achieved by these nations after leading the likes of Libya, Egypt, Tunisia and other failed nations today into destruction?

I ask again; who is afraid of Nigeria? The plan is to keep our country perpetually fastened to the strings of retardation and underdevelopment, to impose a permanent complex of inferiority or lesser human beings on us.

But all of us know our country is endowed and our people very talented.

This caution is timely and necessary because we have no option than to resolve this minute to safeguard this republic and sovereignty from the intemperate manipulations of these ravenous Western wolves.

Nigerians, please shine your eyes oooo! Danger looms ahead should we sustain our complacency and continue to hail those plotting to destroy us and our country.

Boko Haram abducted my husband and the Gov't forgot about him - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More