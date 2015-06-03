Abuja-based man narrates how two Fulani men helped him, says not all of them are killers

- A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his encounter with some Fulani men

- According to his story, after his car broke down in the dead of the night, two Fulani men offered to guide his car and asked him to return the next morning

- He stated that his car was still intact the next day when he returned

Following the crises that has affected several parts of the country, allegedly caused by suspected Fulani herdsmen, it has led to the stereotype that Fulani people as killers.

Well, a Nigerian man has taken to the social media platform to counter this belief. Sharing his encounter with some Good Samaritans who helped him when his car broke down at night in Abuja, he stated that contrary to the now popular belief, not all of them are killers.

He wrote,"Had a burst tire by 12.30am last night at a very lonely part of Abuja, near a Fulani settlement and didn't have a spare tyre. 2 Fulani men offered help to change the tires. When they realized I had no spare tyres, they asked me to leave the car and go home, considering d time"

They asked me to leave the car open for them also, I reluctantly did. These 2 Fulani men stayed inside the car and looked after the car till I came back by 8am the following morning. Car was secure and intact. I am convinced there's hope for the unity of this country.

