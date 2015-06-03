Police on red alert after gunmen kill 7 officers in Abuja, urge residents not to keep late nights

- Residents have been urged to avoid late nights and be security conscious after seven policemen were killed by unknown gunmen

- The policemen were killed while on stop and search duty in Nigeria's capital, Abuja on Monday night, July 2

- Following the incident, security has been around the city

In view of the recent killing of seven police officers on their duty location by suspected gunmen around the Galadimawa area of FCT, the Nigeria Police Force has beefed up security around the Abuja metropolis and suburbs.

A security advisory circulated round the city on Tuesday, July 3, urged residents to avoid night movements or late evening activities for now.

Part of the advisory read: “When stopped by security personnel, you should be calm and properly identify self in a calm and cool manner.

“Avoid any confrontational approach or attitudes with law enforcement agencies as these may lead to unwarranted aggression if handled badly.

“Be on the look out of their immediate environment as police officers may likely be more aggressive as these ugly incidents circulates among the the general population.”

The advisory specifically warned those living around the Games Village and Sunnyvale/Galadimawa axis to avoid returning home late.

The killing of the policemen occurred around the popular Galadimawa roundabout, a suburb of the FCT.

A resident of the community who confirmed the incident but spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the gunmen were stopped for search when they opened fire on the unsuspecting policemen which led to the death of seven while one was seriously injured.

The gun battle led to many pedestrians and traders around the roundabout running for safety while many sustained various degrees of injuries.

Source: Naija.ng