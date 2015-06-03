Our silence is being taken as foolishness - Gani Adams rallies Yorubas against herdsmen violence

In reaction to the rampant killings and high-profile violence all over Nigeria by herdsmen, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said that for a long time the silence of his people has been taken or misunderstood as foolishness and that this will not be the case anymore.

Giving his voice against the rampant killings and violence throughout the nation, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Tuesday, July 3, said he is ready to do everything to protect the Yoruba people as his office demands.

The statement came just after the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, in Oyo objected to the proposed move by federal government to create a cattle ranch in the state, Vanguard reports.

In a statement the group, by its chairman and acting publicity secretary in the tate, Gbola Adetunji Adam and Jare Ajayi respectively, said that since cattle ranching belongs in the realm of private business, “why then should enormous public fund be devoted to establishing and promoting something that will be beneficial to some private individuals and endanger the lives of thousands if not million others?”

The statement reads in part: “This is the time to call a spade a spade. Those clamouring for creation of grazing zones across the country should have a rethink. We in Afenifere Oyo stand by this position as experiences where cattle rearers have been given free rein in Nigeria have not been pleasant.”

Adams said that it is unfair for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to use public funds to create cattle ranches.

He called for a southwest security summit to discuss herdsmen killings in the zone. He said that events of the last few months have indicated that Nigeria is in a critical situation.

Aare Ona Kakanfo said: “The insecurity in the land is reaching an alarming peak. Pitiably, the clear and present danger today is that the government seems helpless to curtail the situation. In some sections of the country, it is no longer ‘breaking news’ that marauders kill farmers at will.

“Because these killings are giving patriotic Nigerians the creeps, patriots are shouting themselves hoarse, telling the government to do something urgently to check the trend. While members of the comity of nations are alarmed about happenings in our country, it appears as if they are crying more than the bereaved.

“Although the government has promised to check the rampaging lunatics, Nigerians are still not convinced of a decisive clampdown on these killers. Thousands of lives have been lost to these killers, but it is strange that not even a single arrest or prosecution has been affected.

“When I was installed as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland by His Imperial Majesty, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on January 13, 2018, I vowed that I would do everything to project the image and protect the name of Yorubaland.

“Sadly, my zeal to protect Yorubaland and the will of millions of Yoruba to defend their fatherland is being tested with the invasion of some parts of our land by these killers.

“I find it difficult to comprehend this open insult that some killers, whose kinsmen live in our villages, towns, and cities, will invade Yorubaland at will, kidnap, assault and, in some bizarre situations, kill some of our sons and daughters.

“The borders of Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Kogi states are becoming too hot for indigenes as many people have been kidnapped, leading to soldiers going after these killers deep inside the forest.

“I ask, if we allow killings of innocent farmers and destruction of farmlands in any part of Yorubaland to continue, where is our determination to defend the Yoruba society, values and territory? Obviously, our silence is being misconstrued for foolishness.

“We cannot continue to expose the flanks of Yoruba societies and communities to incursions and attacks because we have enough hunters, traditionalists, farmers and ancestral security outfits to commence the maximum protection of all parts of Yorubaland.

“Therefore, I urge the government to urgently liaise with Executives in Yorubaland to convene a South-West security summit to be held in one of the state capitals. The meeting will involve, among others, traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders, farmers, businessmen, herders and security agents in the region.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that dozens of locals were feared dead after suspected herdsmen attacked Umenger community in Guma local government area of Benue state.

NAIJ.com gathered that the attackers butchered several persons, including children and some village elders on Thursday, March 22. Among those killed in the latest attack, were one James Apav and Ataki Mageri.

