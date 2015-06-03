Boundary crisis: Akwa Ibom community cries out over renewed attack by neighbouring villages

- Leaders of a community in Akwa Ibom state have raised alarm over renewed attacks on their community by youths of neighbouring villages

- The leaders said that Amazaba villages in Eastern Obolo local government area stormed their river bank

- They said the youths shot sporadically in the air but couldn't penetrate the community

Alarm was raised on Tuesday, July 3, by the community leaders of Ikot Akpan Udo in Ikot Abasi local government area of Akwa Ibom state, over renewed attacks on them by youths of the neighbouring Amazaba villages in Eastern Obolo local government area of the state.

Vanguard reports that the youths of Amazaba stormed the river bank of Ikot Akpan Udo community on Monday, July 2, and shot sporadically in the air.

NAIJ.com notes that the youth leader of Ikot Akpan Udo, Godswill Benson, said: “We started noticing the presence of Amazaba youths in the morning of Monday and we decided to remain calm and prepared in case they crossed the water to attack. But between 1.pm and 2.pm, they started shooting sporadically in the air just around the river bank side.

“But we observed that after sometime they left. And we saw that they came in two speed boats. And when we heard the shooting, what we did was to make sure that our people remained calm because some people were already afraid and with the tension, some could run to the direction of the shooting and get harmed in an attempt to flee for safety.”

Former youth leader of Ette Clan, Ubong Essien, also said: “They have been making such effort for some time now but they have not been able to penetrate Ikot Akpan Udo because the youths are very strong warriors.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that troops of the 2 Brigade Nigeria Army raided cultists hideout, killing its leader, Akaninyene Jumbo.

Jumbo was known for terrorising residents of Ukanafun local government area in Akwa Ibom. The culprit perpetrated the killings of two Nigerian police personnel, a truck driver, a commissioner’s sister and two others.

