Fifa boss saddened by Africa's World Cup

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold's Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

From broke to billionaires: The rise of Airbnb founders

Thai cave rescue teams prepare to decide which trapped children will swim for their lives

Kennedys take aim at President Trump as Ethel and family wear homemade 'I really do care' jackets

Gum disease makes men twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction

Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

News

Fifa boss saddened by Africa's World Cup

by 04/07/2018 10:08:00 0 comments 1 Views
Fifa President Gianni Infantino says it has been a 'crazy' World Cup so far

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has expressed his dismay that Africa failed to secure a place in the 2018 World Cup knock-out stages.

All five African teams - Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia - exited this year's competition in the group stages.

"Of course," Infantino replied when asked if he was saddened by Africa's early exit.

"The World Cup is for the whole world and the African teams were very, very close at the end."

"An Asian (team) made it - an African not - but I think they will be ready soon for the next one," he told BBC Sport.

Nigeria and Senegal both had hopes going into their final games but the Super Eagles missed out after conceding a late goal to Argentina while the Teranga Lions failed after losing narrowly to Colombia.

Africa was the only continent represented at the finals that failed to make the Round of 16.

It is the first time it has failed to reach the second round since 1982, when Cameroon went unbeaten and Algeria were denied progress when group rivals West German and Austria contrived a result that eliminated them.

That game became known as the 'Disgrace of Gijon' and a similar scenario - played out by Japan and Poland in Volgograd last Thursday - resulted in Senegal's elimination in Russia.

The West Africans became the first team to exit the World Cup for their disciplinary record as they came third in Group H behind Japan, with whom they had finished level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

But they failed to qualify after Fifa introduced a rule for this World Cup whereby teams that had identical records would be separated by their on-field discipline.

Realising the situation, Japan made no attempt to score against Poland, despite trailing 1-0, on 28 June after realising they could progress from Group H should they concede no further cards nor goals.

Senegal were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup on the fair-play rule having finished level with Japan

The finale to the game in Volgograd was described by commentators as "an absolute farce".

The Senegalese Football Federation wrote a letter of complaint to Fifa, saying teams should be punished for playing in a way which it says went against the principles of football.

"We count on fair play always - for everyone," said Infantino.

"As (for) the rules, you always learn. You always have a debrief after and see what you can do better," he added, confirming that the ruling will be reviewed after the tournament.

"As things stand, we do not see any need to change it," Fifa director of competitions Colin Smith said last week.

Infantino went on to describe games at the World Cup as "crazy" and Russia 2018 as a "great" tournament.

The World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage with several shocks, such as the early eliminations of defending champions Germany, 2010 winner Spain and European champions Portugal, and plenty of drama.

"So far, (it's) a great World Cup (with) incredible games, a lot of passion and a lot of people celebrating," he said.

"The matches are crazy, crazy, crazy, so let's hope it continues like that."

The 48-year-old also believes the introduction of VAR technology is progressing smoothly at the tournament.

"I think it is working pretty well. We have had a very, very positive outcome so far so we have to continue to keep the level high," added the Swiss-Italian.

VAR has caused debate among football fans despite Fifa claiming on Friday that it has enabled match officials to call 99.3% of incidents correctly.

The World Cup, whose quarter-final stage begins on Friday, will end on 15 July when the Russian capital Moscow hosts the final.

