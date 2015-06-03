Roger Federer, Serena Williams in Wimbledon masterclass as Caroline Wozniacki crashes

Wozniacki, plagued by an invasion of flying ants during the Court One clash, saved five match points but has now failed to get past the last 16 in 12 visits to the All England Club.

It was a bitter defeat for the 27-year-old Dane, who was expected to challenge for the Wimbledon title after winning her maiden Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in January.

With flying ants stuck in Wozniacki's hair and dive-bombing her throughout the match, the former world number one asked the umpire if there was something that could be sprayed to keep the bugs away.

"They're in my mouth and in my hair and everywhere -- we need to do something. Is there a spray?" she said.

"I want to be here to focus on tennis, not eating bugs."

Five-time champion Venus Williams battled into the third round with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over Romanian qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru.

Venus reached her ninth Wimbledon final last year, but the American star was denied a sixth title by Garbine Muguruza.

Making her 21st Wimbledon appearance, 38-year-old Venus is the oldest woman in this year's tournament.