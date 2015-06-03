Ecuador ex-president Correa dismisses arrest warrant as government 'plot'by Mgaqelwa Oatway 04/07/2018 14:16:00 0 comments 1 Views
Former Ecuador president Rafael Correa said Wednesday that an arrest warrant issued by a court in his homeland over a kidnapping was part of a "plot" by the government against him.
"There is a whole roadmap, there is a whole plot," Correa said in an interview in Brussels where he is now based, accusing current Ecuadoran president Lenin Moreno saying he "is behind this".
