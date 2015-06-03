She said the issues about which she had been outspoken included transformation‚ race and student leadership.

Another faculty member whose name appears on overseas travel line items in the leaked documents is Sashni Chetty‚ an administrative staffer who UCT Law Leaks claimed is a “close friend” of Andrews.

Allowances for permanent staff were overspent by around R950‚000. Around R7‚000 was budgeted for functions but R80‚000 was spent. Almost R80‚000 was budgeted for books and journals but only R40‚000 was spent.

For bursaries and scholarships‚ R599‚000 was budgeted but only around R460‚000 spent‚ and the anonymous whistleblower said the R140‚000 left over could have funded several students.

“The law faculty board was asking for these financial statements to be released for months” because “they thought something was going on” but Andrews “didn’t want to release them”‚ the account owner tweeted.

Andrews was then allegedly asked to leave but “resigned when she saw she had no choice”.

At the time of her resignation‚ then vice-chancellor Max Price issued a statement saying she was leaving because she had been “offered a fellowship at Columbia University” in the US.

UCT was “very sad” to lose her‚ he said‚ and she had been valued for her “constructive yet critical support of the executive”.

On Wednesday‚ UCT denied the allegations that funds had been mismanaged‚ saying “the overall financial position of the faculty is sound and stable”.

Spokesman Elijah Mohola said: “The allegations in the posts of financial misconduct by Professor Andrews in relation to her business travel‚ in particular‚ are denied.”

The university said overspending and underspending were “natural” in the budget process and the faculty board “under the leadership of the acting dean has dealt appropriately with issues of variances in budget spend in the faculty”.

In an in-depth interview with TimesLIVE during Fees Must Fall activities in 2016‚ Andrews advised students: “I know exactly what it takes to give yourself options in life and I am going to try my damnedest to get the students to work hard‚ be principled‚ and have high expectations of themselves.”

She added: “I grew up in places like Bonteheuwel and Kensington. I know what it takes to overcome all that to get a tertiary education. The students are the whole reason we have universities‚ so I am never going to stop my support for them.”