Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

From broke to billionaires: The rise of Airbnb founders

Thai cave rescue teams prepare to decide which trapped children will swim for their lives

Kennedys take aim at President Trump as Ethel and family wear homemade 'I really do care' jackets

Gum disease makes men twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction

Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

Cyril Ramaphosa

Michiel Le Roux

Miloud Chaabi

Theophilus Danjuma

Yasseen Mansour

Mensah Otabil

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

UCT law dean slams Twitter claims of financial scandal

04/07/2018 14:02:00

She said the issues about which she had been outspoken included transformation‚ race and student leadership.

Another faculty member whose name appears on overseas travel line items in the leaked documents is Sashni Chetty‚ an administrative staffer who UCT Law Leaks claimed is a “close friend” of Andrews.

Allowances for permanent staff were overspent by around R950‚000. Around R7‚000 was budgeted for functions but R80‚000 was spent. Almost R80‚000 was budgeted for books and journals but only R40‚000 was spent.

For bursaries and scholarships‚ R599‚000 was budgeted but only around R460‚000 spent‚ and the anonymous whistleblower said the R140‚000 left over could have funded several students.

“The law faculty board was asking for these financial statements to be released for months” because “they thought something was going on” but Andrews “didn’t want to release them”‚ the account owner tweeted.

Andrews was then allegedly asked to leave but “resigned when she saw she had no choice”.

At the time of her resignation‚ then vice-chancellor Max Price issued a statement saying she was leaving because she had been “offered a fellowship at Columbia University” in the US.

UCT was “very sad” to lose her‚ he said‚ and she had been valued for her “constructive yet critical support of the executive”.

On Wednesday‚ UCT denied the allegations that funds had been mismanaged‚ saying “the overall financial position of the faculty is sound and stable”.

Spokesman Elijah Mohola said: “The allegations in the posts of financial misconduct by Professor Andrews in relation to her business travel‚ in particular‚ are denied.”

The university said overspending and underspending were “natural” in the budget process and the faculty board “under the leadership of the acting dean has dealt appropriately with issues of variances in budget spend in the faculty”.

In an in-depth interview with TimesLIVE during Fees Must Fall activities in 2016‚ Andrews advised students: “I know exactly what it takes to give yourself options in life and I am going to try my damnedest to get the students to work hard‚ be principled‚ and have high expectations of themselves.”

She added: “I grew up in places like Bonteheuwel and Kensington. I know what it takes to overcome all that to get a tertiary education. The students are the whole reason we have universities‚ so I am never going to stop my support for them.”

