Venus Williams hits back at Wimbledon, Federer, Serena ready to roll

Sam Querrey, the 11th seed, stepped up his bid to emulate last year's run to the semi-finals with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-3 win against Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky.

Querrey's fellow American Madison Keys, seeded 10th, celebrated US Independence Day with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum.

Croatian world number 55 Donna Vekic followed up her shock success against fourth seed Sloane Stephens with a 7-5, 6-4 victory against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson.

Romanian 29th seed Mihaela Buzarnescu thrashed British teenager Katie Swan, 6-0, 6-3 to extend her remarkable renaissance.

The 30-year-old took several years off due to shoulder and knee injuries, a break that allowed her to earn a Phd in sports science.

A year ago, Buzarnescu was ranked 213 and lost in Wimbledon qualifying -- yet now she will face Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova for a place in the last 16.