“The sea rescue craft Eileen Meadway‚ Jaytee IV and Jolen were launched and we arrived on the scene within seven minutes of being activated‚” said Simonis.

All 11 people were pulled out of the water and taken to the NSRI base. “Only two casualties have been transported to hospital. The remaining eight tourists and the local skipper are not injured‚ and the tourists have been transported to their various respective lodgings in Knysna.”

Simonis said Moonraker had not been recovered and remained in rough waters on the Featherbed Reserve side of the Heads.

On its website‚ Knysna Rib Adventures‚ which operates Moonraker‚ says: “Hold on tight for a safe ride on the unique Knysna rib adventure power boat. An adventure through the infamous Knysna Heads will be the ultimate boating experience.”

The company offers a range of trips‚ with its flagship outing a two-hour excursion through the Heads. “We go past Ashmead on a high-speed run‚ through the Featherbed and exit the Heads [conditions permitting]... We will then head back and do a few high-speed‚ thrilling turns to showcase the ability of 600 horsepower on the water before berthing back at the Knysna Waterfront.”

The Knysna Heads‚ which guard the town’s estuary‚ are infamous due to the loss of boats and fishermen passing through their treacherous and unpredictable waters.