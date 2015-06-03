“Due to poor light (Tuesday night) the scene could not be processed. On Wednesday morning‚ investigators and specialists combed the scene and managed to retrieve remains which were taken by the department of health to conduct forensic testing. A rifle and an axe were found at the scene‚” she said.

Asked if the person was thought to be a poacher‚ Govender said that they were unable to speculate. “The identity of the person also remains unknown‚” she said. “The firearm has been taken by police and will be sent to the ballistic laboratory to establish if it has been used in any other poachings or crimes.”

Attempts to get hold of the reserve owner‚ Nick Fox‚ have since failed.

In June 2016‚ the reserve saw two white rhinos killed and a third die later after sustaining serious injuries from the poaching.

This year already‚ nine rhinos‚ all of which were shot with a high-calibre hunting rifle‚ have been killed by poachers on Eastern Cape reserves.

Last week saw Bella‚ a rhino at the Kragga Kamma Game Park‚ killed only two weeks after being de-horned.

The Sibuya reserve is situated fairly close to Port Alfred where three rhinos were killed in May.