Breaking: New APC faction emerges, Buhari’s ally named new chairman

A new faction has broken away from the All progressives Congress (APC) and has called itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC)

According to Sahara Reporters, the new faction is the same as the new Peoples Democratic Party which joined the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

Buba Galadima who is the former national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change and an ally to President Muhammadu Buhari was named the new chairman of the group.

The Nation reports that Galadima accused the APC of trying to shut out the nPDP from the activities of the party.

He said the party would now be addressed as RAPC and that all national and ward leaders have been appointed.

The group claimed that APC has betrayed the hopes and aspirations of the millions of Nigerians that voted it into power.

Naij.com had reported that the former new PDP bloc of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to announce its exit from the mainstream of the party in preparation to joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Premium Times reports that arrowheads of the group include Senate president Bukola Saraki, speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and a former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

NAIJ.com gathered that according to Premium Times, multiple sources said that the faction would address a press conference later on Wednesday, July 4, to announce the decision.

